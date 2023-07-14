Chaos at Poco Lee’s Concert: Bella Shmurda and Odumodublvck Allegedly Assaulted

Bella Shmurda and Odumodublvck were reportedly assaulted at the highly anticipated concert organized by dancer Poco Lee at Lagos State University (LASU). The incident marred what was supposed to be a thrilling performance by a lineup of notable singers.

The concert started on a high note with energetic performances by Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, T Dollar, and Zlatan Ibile. The crowd was electrified as the artists delivered spectacular renditions of their hit songs, captivating the audience’s attention.

However, the excitement was short-lived as chaos erupted when unidentified individuals allegedly invaded the VIP section where the singers were seated. Videos circulating on social media captured the moment the performers hastily fled the venue to avoid harm.

In one of the viral videos, Odumodublvck can be seen leaving the premises with a team of heavily guarded security personnel, ensuring his safety. Similarly, Bella Shmurda was guided out of the concert venue under the protection of security personnel.

Odumodublvck might never visit LASU again,

Expressing his disappointment, Poco Lee, the 26-year-old dancer, lamented the actions of the students, stating that they painted a negative image of the prestigious institution.

He questioned how future events could be organized if such incidents continued to occur, expressing his frustration over the lack of cooperation.

Looks like they ruined Poco Lee's LASU homecoming.



So sad! He invested a lot into this.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security measures in place at events, especially those involving popular artists. It also highlights the need for better crowd control and stricter enforcement of security protocols to ensure the well-being of both performers and attendees.

The repercussions of this incident extend beyond the immediate impact on the artists involved. It casts a shadow on the reputation of LASU and raises questions about the institution’s ability to host future events successfully.

As investigations continue into the assault, it is crucial for authorities to address the security lapses and take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from occurring again. Concert organizers, venue management, and relevant stakeholders must collaborate to ensure the safety and enjoyment of attendees at future events.