FG accuses David Mark of illegally acquiring Senate President’s residence and we are not surprised

The Federal Government has accused former Senate President, David Mark of illegally transforming his official residence to a private property.

Background:

In September, the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property had asked Mark to quit the mansion within 21 days.

The senator however filed a restraining order against the FG at the Federal High Court Abuja.

What is happening:

A letter dated October 28, 2010, by former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed had stated that the property was exempted from the Federal Government’s monetisation policy.

The letter had indicated that the open market value of the property was N748,000,000 but Mark claimed he bought it for N673,200,000.00.

In his suit against the FG, Mark said “the defendants (AGF and Obono-Obla) unilaterally, and without affording me any hearing at all, and without any order of any court, declared my acquisition of the said property illegal, and ordered me to vacate the said property failing which the defendants would enforce the recovery of the property against me.”

Why we are not surprised:

This is just one of the many cases of public officials holding onto properties owned by the Federal Government after the end of their tenure.

There have been reports of lawmakers selling or going away with official cars bought with government money after the expiration of their stay in office.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris on his resumption of office had raised alarm that his successor left with some vehicles belonging to the Police Force, though the allegations have not been proven to be true.

The ICPC had also recovered official vehicles stolen by a former Customs boss after retirement.

This case involving David Mark, whether true or not, is just a pointer to how greedy our leaders are.