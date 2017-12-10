[The Film Blog] The IFFR just chose a Nigerian film critic to join their festival in 2018

Criticism is very misunderstood in Nigeria, anyone who has dabbled in editorial writing and criticism will easily tell you that. Because of our obsession with goodwill and respect, we often interpret criticism of a person’s art or creative work as a criticism of who they are as people and react accordingly, often with threats of violence and attacks on the critic’s personality. But critics do it because we love the artform, we love the medium that is being used and we believe that a fair, exhaustive analysis of creative work is the only way to ensure that artists have an opportunity to improve in their craft.

International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) offers a high quality line-up of carefully selected fiction and documentary feature films, short films and media art. The festival’s focus is on recent work by talented new filmmakers. However, within the four sections the Festival presents, there is also room for retrospectives and themed programmes. IFFR actively supports new and adventurous filmmaking talent through its co-production market CineMart, its Hubert Bals Fund, Rotterdam Lab and other industry activities.

This is why it is always amazing when recognition for an artist comes, usually from an international body. The International Film Festival Rotterdam just announced its Young Critics Lists for its 2018 festival, a group of critics from around the world who have been chosen for the quality of their work and their commitment to the craft and will be flown to Rotterdam to participate in the festival, offer their reviews of the films shown and cast their votes for the festival’s prizes. Nigerian (and YNaija) film critic Wilfred Okiche got chosen to represent the continent at the Festival. Okiche has been reviewing films in 2012 and easily has the most extensive body of work, most of it published here on YNaija. The other shortlisted candidates are Beata-Hajnalka Berecki from Romania, Fahim Ferdous from Bangladesh, Hector Oyarzun Galaz from Chile and Paige Lim from Singapore.

Congratulations to him and the other critics.