First Bank unveils its new logo in celebration of 120 years in banking

by Oge Okonkwo

Nigeria’s largest financial services group, First Bank of Nigeria unveiled a new corporate identity on Tuesday, 28th January 2014. This came as part of activities commemorating the 120th anniversary celebrations.

The new logo bears the popular Elephant symbol and blue colour associated with First Bank. There are several differences between the old and new logo. The most notable being the infusion of the gold with the blue colour. The Elephant head has been lifted higher while the trunk is longer and no longer curled inwards.

The tusk is also larger while the ear is also less pointy.

“The announcement of the refreshed identity is an important milestone and the culmination of much hard work. Our customers have always come first.

Each and every change we implement allows us to put them first that much more. Through this period of change we will continue to place the highest priority on the needs of our customers,”* says Mr. Bisi Onasanya, Group Managing Director, First Bank Nigeria Limited.

The new logo does not affect customer’s accounts and services offered by First Bank.

Watch video here: