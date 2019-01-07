Five of Doris Ariole’s movies has made it to iROKO Tv’s viewers’ choice top 20 movies for 2018

Streaming platform iROKO Tv has released its 2018 viewers’ choice top 20 and five movies by Doris Ariole made the selection. Based on audience and ratings on the streamer, Ariole’s movies were widely watched and which is an impressive way to round off the year for the filmmaker. The movies – Akunne, Never Yours, Expired Maiden, In Every Way, and Love in Sight – arrived on iROKO Tv at different points in 2018. Love in Sight climbed to the third position leaving Akunne in fifth place, In Every Way securing the eight spot, Expired Maiden on ninth and Never Yours at thirteenth.

As an acolyte of the late Amaka Igwe, Ariole broke into the Nigerian film landscape with her Christian romance movie Benevolence in 2016, which would go ahead to premiere at the African Art Gallery and Event Centre in Orlando, Florida.