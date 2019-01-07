Article

Five of Doris Ariole’s movies has made it to iROKO Tv’s viewers’ choice top 20 movies for 2018

Streaming platform iROKO Tv has released its 2018 viewers’ choice top 20 and five movies by Doris Ariole made the selection. Based on audience and ratings on the streamer, Ariole’s movies were widely watched and which is an impressive way to round off the year for the filmmaker. The movies – Akunne, Never Yours, Expired Maiden, In Every Way, and Love in Sight – arrived on iROKO Tv at different points in 2018. Love in Sight climbed to the third position leaving Akunne in fifth place, In Every Way securing the eight spot, Expired Maiden on ninth and Never Yours at thirteenth.

 

#HappyWriter🤸🤸🤸🤸 🗣️🗣️Another one, Gbagan!! All I have to say, is “THANK YOU LORD”. 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 The AUDIENCE reviews and ratings, remain the biggest award any creative mind can receive. God continue to bless the audience who watch and rate these movies. A big thank you to @irokotv and I must add @maryremmynjoku And the Njoku clan for the opportunity they give filmmakers, more Grace to you all. 5 MOVIES SCREEN PLAYED BY ME AND RELEASED ON IROKO MADE TOP 20💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃. Quiet but POWERFUL Producer @udezeho 👏👏👏👏, well done darling, you’re not my name sake in vain 😀🤩😍. @enengchris 🙌 oga I hail thee. The amazing cast ❤️❤️❤️ @iamthatpj @iamchelseaeze @ucheogbodo @paschalinealex24 @ememufot you guys rock. The entire team, you all did great 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏. from @irokotv – A blind village girl goes out of her way to save the life of a stranger whom she unexpectedly falls for. NO 3: LOVE IN SIGHT LIKE OR LIKE? – #regrann

As an acolyte of the late Amaka Igwe, Ariole broke into the Nigerian film landscape with her Christian romance movie Benevolence in 2016, which would go ahead to premiere at the African Art Gallery and Event Centre in Orlando, Florida.

