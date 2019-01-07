Article

Here’s your first look at Idris Elba in new Netflix comedy series ”Turn Up Charlie”

2018 had Idris Elba securing the bag, from still being involved in the British crime drama Luther and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War to making his directorial debut in the Aml Ameen-led movie Yardie. Not to mention the hosting gig of the FIFA Awards which, well, was quite uncomfortable to watch. By contrast to that, he was finally ordained the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by  People. Meanwhile, the number of future works for Elba also piled up – Turn Up Charlie is one of them, the forthcoming Netflix comedy series first announced last year and will leverage on Elba’s other artistic talent which is disc-jockeying. Yes, Elba can spin turntables, if you didn’t know.

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Now, Netflix has released first-look photos and the series stars Frankie Hervey as Gabby, Piper Perabo (Coyote Ugly, Looper) as Sara and JJ Feild (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women) as David. In addition, Angela Griffin, Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esein, Jade Anouka, Cameron King and Dustin Demri-Burns have also been cast as recurring guest stars. Turn Up Charlie follows the story of Charlie (Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a ‘manny’ to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby.

Co-created by Elba and Gary Reich, Turn Up Charlie premieres on Netflix on March 15.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 4, 2019

Nigerian women are scorching the internet with their tweets on R. Kelly and we are here for it

The internet is buzzing right now and R. Kelly is responsible. In a shocking Lifetime six-part docuseries that premiered yesterday ...

Bernard Dayo January 2, 2019

‘Game of Thrones’ returns this year and the Nigerian internet has never been this ecstatic

Finally, finally, it’s 2019 and HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones makes a final comeback after its seventh season wrapped ...

Editor January 1, 2019

Coco Anetor-Sokei: I AM Story

Coco Anetor-Sokei is the reason I was motivated to do this project. My beautiful best girl is different. Being my ...

Bernard Dayo December 22, 2018

The internet is melting with joy as Funke Akindele welcomes twins with husband JJC Skillz

2018 has ended on a bountiful note for Funke Akindele as the actress is now a mother for the first ...

Bernard Dayo December 22, 2018

Mo Abudu appointed as director of International Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences

In another big swing for media mogul and EbonyLife boss Mo Abudu, the International Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences ...

Bernard Dayo December 21, 2018

Check out these tweets from women testifying to the impact of #MarketMarchYaba

Last week Saturday, a group of women marched into the popular Yaba market to protest against the perennial sexual harassment ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail