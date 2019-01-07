Here’s your first look at Idris Elba in new Netflix comedy series ”Turn Up Charlie”

2018 had Idris Elba securing the bag, from still being involved in the British crime drama Luther and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War to making his directorial debut in the Aml Ameen-led movie Yardie. Not to mention the hosting gig of the FIFA Awards which, well, was quite uncomfortable to watch. By contrast to that, he was finally ordained the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by People. Meanwhile, the number of future works for Elba also piled up – Turn Up Charlie is one of them, the forthcoming Netflix comedy series first announced last year and will leverage on Elba’s other artistic talent which is disc-jockeying. Yes, Elba can spin turntables, if you didn’t know.

Now, Netflix has released first-look photos and the series stars Frankie Hervey as Gabby, Piper Perabo (Coyote Ugly, Looper) as Sara and JJ Feild (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women) as David. In addition, Angela Griffin, Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esein, Jade Anouka, Cameron King and Dustin Demri-Burns have also been cast as recurring guest stars. Turn Up Charlie follows the story of Charlie (Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a ‘manny’ to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby.

Co-created by Elba and Gary Reich, Turn Up Charlie premieres on Netflix on March 15.