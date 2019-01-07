The Big 5: Opposition parties plan nationwide protest against IGP on January 15; I did not boo Buhari – Melaye | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today

Opposition parties plan nationwide protest against IGP on January 15

According to Punch, opposition parties on Sunday have resolved to begin a nationwide protest from January 15 for President Buhari to name a new Inspector-General of Police. Although it is to believed that the current IGP ,Ibrahim Idris had retired from service on January 3, the parties on the platform of the Coalition of United Political Parties are galvanising to have Buhari install a new IGP.

I did not boo Buhari – Melaye

Now in custody and in a police hospital in Abuja, Senator Dino Melaye has denied being part of the lawmakers who booed President Buhari Buhari while he was presenting the 2019 national budget. In a statement released by Melaye’s media aide Gideon Ayodele, the rebuttal was not borne out of fear but to put the records straight.

Amina Zakari on Buhari: He’s not my uncle or cousin

The National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hajiya Amina Zakari, yesterday joined in the controversy trailing her appointment as head of the election collation centre and declared that she is not President Muhammadu Buhari’s cousin as being speculated in some quarters.

“I’m not his niece, I am not his cousin; and, on this job, I was appointed since 2010 by President Jonathan and prior to that, I was appointed as SA (special assistant) to President Obasanjo and I have done my work conscientiously over the years as a patriotic citizen of Nigeria,” Mrs Zakari told the BBC.

JTF, Balyesa residents debunk reported militants’ attack on Conoil pipeline

Military and community sources in Bayelsa have described some media reports of militants’ attack on an oil pipeline in Koluama 1, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state as “fake news.” Some online media had reported that a militant group blew up a pipeline within Conoil’s oilfield near the Atlantic coastline in Koluama 1 settlement.

Maj. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Spokesman of the Joint Military Task Force (JTF) in the Niger Delta, condemned the reports in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yenagoa. Abdullahi described the reports as a hoax and the handiwork of mischief makers aimed at misinforming the public.

LASG to clampdown on traders on rail lines

The Lagos State Task Force Agency yesterday warned traders and other persons doing businesses on rail lines in the state to leave or be ready for arrest and prosecution. The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi gave the warning through the Head of Public Affairs, Mr Adebayo Taofiq. He warned that there would be a clampdown on all illegal activities on rail corridors in Lagos