The trailer for ‘The Kinsman’ puts a comedic touch on the Biblical Ruth and Naomi story

Doris Ariole’s 2016 directorial debut Benevolence introduced us to her style: faith-based movies that are meditative but not too preachy. Benevolence, which is partly inspired by the Ruth and Boaz story in the Bible, was nominated for the Most Inspirational Feature Film at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando and features Kalu Ikeagwu in a lead role.

An Amaka Igwe acolyte, Ariole’s Benevolence also got an AMVCA 2018 nomination. Her new movie The Kinsman premiered on Tuesday at the Silverbird Galleria, Lagos, and members of its principal cast Kalu Ikeagwu and Lota Chukwu led other Nollywood stars to the event. A romantic comedy, The Kinsman is a faith-based story that touches yet again on the Biblical women Ruth and Naomi. In the trailer, Nneoma decides to return to Nigeria from Cotonou after losing her husband and two sons. Nneoma’s devoted daughter-in-law and late son’s widow Nadia (Lota Chukwu) insists on following her back.

In appreciation of Nadia’s loyalty, Nneoma entertains the idea of finding a husband for Nadia, a quest that takes both of them on a journey of humour and drama. Kalu Ikeagwu plays the potential love interest, Nneoma teaches Nadia how to woo a man by swaying her hips to get his attention. The Kinsman also stars Omobala Akinde and radio presenter and comedian Yaw. Out in cinemas October 5, check out the trailer below.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo September 28, 2018

Get familiar with the cast of new Linda Ikeji TV reality show ‘Girls Squad: Life After Uni’

A tip: the cast of Girls Squad: Life After Uni are all girls. Since launching months ago, Linda Ikeji TV ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 28, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Kanye West makes another controversial slavery comment | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 28, 2018

The Big 5: PDP rejects Oyetola’s win in Osun re-run; APC disqualifies Shittu, ‘Mama Taraba’ from governorship primaries | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has rejected the ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 27, 2018

UPDATED: APC disqualifies two Buhari ministers from governorship race

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo, Adebayo Shittu has been disqualified from the race over his failure to partake ...

Oludolapo Adelana September 27, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 27th of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: Odunlade Adekola’s The Vendor is barely salvaged by a ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 27, 2018

BREAKING: INEC declares APC’s Oyetola winner of #OsunDecides2018

After the governorship rerun in Osun, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressive ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail