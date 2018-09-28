The trailer for ‘The Kinsman’ puts a comedic touch on the Biblical Ruth and Naomi story

Doris Ariole’s 2016 directorial debut Benevolence introduced us to her style: faith-based movies that are meditative but not too preachy. Benevolence, which is partly inspired by the Ruth and Boaz story in the Bible, was nominated for the Most Inspirational Feature Film at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando and features Kalu Ikeagwu in a lead role.

An Amaka Igwe acolyte, Ariole’s Benevolence also got an AMVCA 2018 nomination. Her new movie The Kinsman premiered on Tuesday at the Silverbird Galleria, Lagos, and members of its principal cast Kalu Ikeagwu and Lota Chukwu led other Nollywood stars to the event. A romantic comedy, The Kinsman is a faith-based story that touches yet again on the Biblical women Ruth and Naomi. In the trailer, Nneoma decides to return to Nigeria from Cotonou after losing her husband and two sons. Nneoma’s devoted daughter-in-law and late son’s widow Nadia (Lota Chukwu) insists on following her back.

In appreciation of Nadia’s loyalty, Nneoma entertains the idea of finding a husband for Nadia, a quest that takes both of them on a journey of humour and drama. Kalu Ikeagwu plays the potential love interest, Nneoma teaches Nadia how to woo a man by swaying her hips to get his attention. The Kinsman also stars Omobala Akinde and radio presenter and comedian Yaw. Out in cinemas October 5, check out the trailer below.