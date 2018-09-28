Idris Elba’s sitcom ‘In The Long Run’ renewed for a second season

In the spirit of television shows renewals, Idris Elba’s sitcom In The Long Run on Sky has been renewed for a second season. The show had the ingredients to make commentary on ’80s England and race relations, but distilled as comedy. Elba is the show’s creator and star, and In The Long Run functioned as his joyful, semi-autobiography. He plays the newly-immigrated Walter Easmon, a character based on his father, while Sammy Kamara is Kobna, his bright-eyed, asthma-suffering 12-year-old son who is – to some extent – the young Idris.

The life of the Easmon family is disrupted by the arrival of Uncle Valentine from Sierra Leone, a flamboyant ladies man and DJ who – cheerfully ignorant of social niceties in England – takes the youngster under his wing. Uncle Valentine is played by British-Nigerian actor Jimmy Akingbola, who you might recognise as Baron Blitzkrieg, the supervillain in the fourth season of Arrow.

Filming for the second season is scheduled for 2019, as Sky has promised that the principal cast will reprise their roles and the show will strive to maintain its 80s nostalgia. There seemingly isn’t any new Elba-associated property in the future, unless you still think he might play James Bond some day.

