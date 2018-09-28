Get familiar with the cast of new Linda Ikeji TV reality show ‘Girls Squad: Life After Uni’

A tip: the cast of Girls Squad: Life After Uni are all girls. Since launching months ago, Linda Ikeji TV has grounded itself in reality television and programming, and organically growing with that kind of content. So Girls Squad: Life After Uni is the latest addition to the streaming service’s reality library. I have to say this quickly: the show has a colourful montage which introduces us to the alumnae of Babcock University and Covenant University: six young women navigating through the realities of their post-university lives.

Pamela Omagbitse, Kelli Ojor, Ogechukwu Uzor, Ijeoma Duru, Kufre Helen, and Elfreda Ose make up Girls Squad. And sure, we can expect the show to touch on aspects like relationship and dating, work and finance. I sincerely hope all six women won’t be packed in a house to live together, just like shows centring the existence of millennial women (I’m looking at you, Mascara).

That said, Linda Ikeji TV isn’t bothered about the proliferation of shows on its platform: Girls Squad has a similar tone with Gidi Girls, same with Ajegunle With Love and Mushin and Okota. Not to mention its flagship show Oyinbo Wives of Lagos, which provided the rich DNA for the platform’s reality TV programming. If Girls Squad: Life After Uni is your thing, the show premieres this Friday on LiTV.