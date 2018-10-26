‘Ghost Stories’ is forthcoming on Linda Ikeji TV and we are trying to decide if it will be scary or not

Ghost stories

October is still officially the month of horror, Halloween you know, and I have quite steadily been watching horror movies every night for #31DaysOfHorror. Check it out on Twitter but here’s a warning: the hashtag will eat you alive. Nothing says Halloween than another Halloween movie, which, inexplicably, is yet to start showing in Nigerian cinemas. Horror is around you – you just have to feel it. Even Netflix just released its first true horror series The Haunting of Hill House, which is scaring the Holy Water out of people. (This is a self-reminder to watch the show).

RELATED: Jay Manuel is bringing energy and dynamism to the GTB fashion weekend

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We coming through …. and coming through much bigger #LITV

A post shared by Linda Ikeji TV (@lindaikejitv) on Oct 16, 2018 at 11:05am PDT

And so, it appears that Linda Ikeji TV has caught the horror bug, coming out with its own original potentially scary show titled Ghost Stories. A couple of things were running through my mind when I first came across the poster, design to spook and frighten. Ghouls, skulls, and the title letters incorporating the trapped ghost from Ghostbusters. Furthermore, the mood is dark. The poster feels amateurish though, the kind of low-stake aesthetics you would find on a cover of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps.

Ghost Stories is LiTV’s first horror-adjacent show in the great churn of reality television programming available on the service. It will, perhaps immensely, appeal to fans of horror or prospective subscribers who are looking for something different to consume. No released data for Ghost Stories has been announced but, in the meantime, I have Halloween shopping to do.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo October 26, 2018

Epic dramas like ‘Ajoche’ and ‘Ojukwu’ don’t have gay characters because the showrunners are homophobic

There’s currently a renaissance of epic dramas in our television landscape, and independent platforms like ROK 2 on DStv/GOtv are ...

Chinedu Okafor October 25, 2018

Fever Stew: Didn’t Tiwa tell you that she is a Savage?

Okay at this point, I think we can all agree that Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid, is on a mission ...

Bernard Dayo October 25, 2018

We can’t wait for ‘Frogeck,’ an upcoming alien animated film from Anthill Studios

Nigerian animation was once regarded as a fringe art form but, over the years, it has gained mainstream attention as ...

Bernard Dayo October 25, 2018

‘Ojukwu’ season 1, ep 4 recap: The Great Priestess makes an entrance

Last night’s episode of Ojukwu began ominously by introducing us to the village’s Great Priestess, whose head is half-shaved and ...

Bernard Dayo October 22, 2018

#PadGate: This is how Karo Omu was erased from a movement she helped pioneer

It all started with a resolute 2017 tweet from social media and brand specialist Karo Omu, after she learned that ...

Bernard Dayo October 17, 2018

‘Ugly Betty’ is getting a South African remake and we are here for it

The American film and TV landscape has a wealth of intellectual property that has inspired remakes and adaptations, especially in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail