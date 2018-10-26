‘Ghost Stories’ is forthcoming on Linda Ikeji TV and we are trying to decide if it will be scary or not

October is still officially the month of horror, Halloween you know, and I have quite steadily been watching horror movies every night for #31DaysOfHorror. Check it out on Twitter but here’s a warning: the hashtag will eat you alive. Nothing says Halloween than another Halloween movie, which, inexplicably, is yet to start showing in Nigerian cinemas. Horror is around you – you just have to feel it. Even Netflix just released its first true horror series The Haunting of Hill House, which is scaring the Holy Water out of people. (This is a self-reminder to watch the show).

View this post on Instagram We coming through …. and coming through much bigger #LITV A post shared by Linda Ikeji TV (@lindaikejitv) on Oct 16, 2018 at 11:05am PDT

And so, it appears that Linda Ikeji TV has caught the horror bug, coming out with its own original potentially scary show titled Ghost Stories. A couple of things were running through my mind when I first came across the poster, design to spook and frighten. Ghouls, skulls, and the title letters incorporating the trapped ghost from Ghostbusters. Furthermore, the mood is dark. The poster feels amateurish though, the kind of low-stake aesthetics you would find on a cover of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps.

Ghost Stories is LiTV’s first horror-adjacent show in the great churn of reality television programming available on the service. It will, perhaps immensely, appeal to fans of horror or prospective subscribers who are looking for something different to consume. No released data for Ghost Stories has been announced but, in the meantime, I have Halloween shopping to do.