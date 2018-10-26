ACPN unveils official party logo, launches #SquirrelGang social media campaign

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has officially unveiled its party logo just as it launched #SquirrelGang, a robust social media campaign to highlight the party’s core ethos of vision, resilience, and innovation.

The official party logo has as its symbol a green squirrel image on white background, with loyalty, service, and unity as its motto.

According to the Party National Chairman, Alh. Ganiyu Galadima, the new ad is an innovative way to channel the critical essence and character of the party, and capture the hearts and minds of the electorate.

“We are happy to officially introduce our party to all Nigerians through this unveiling. Our party has seen massive growth in membership over the years making it the undisputed political platform to bring down the corrupt establishment structures built by the APC and PDP,” Galadima said.

“We use this opportunity to call on every Nigerian to join us in charting a new course for the nation we all want – one that provides equal opportunities for all citizens.”

The party which was registered in 2015 has continued to grow and evolve through the years with the establishment of party offices in all geo-political zones across Nigeria. Its ideology and vision to actualize the Nigeria of our dreams is aptly reflected in the choice of former Minister of Education and Solid Minerals, and former Vice President of the World Bank for Africa, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili as its presidential flag-bearer in the upcoming elections.