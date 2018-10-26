ACPN unveils official party logo, launches #SquirrelGang social media campaign

ACPN

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has officially unveiled  its party logo just as it launched #SquirrelGang, a robust social  media campaign to highlight the party’s core ethos of vision,  resilience, and innovation.

The official party logo has as its symbol a green squirrel image on  white background, with loyalty, service, and unity as its motto.

RELATED: 2019: How political parties crippled the ‘Not Too Young  To Run’ law

According to the Party National Chairman, Alh. Ganiyu Galadima, the  new ad is an innovative way to channel the critical essence and  character of the party, and capture the hearts and minds of the  electorate.

“We are happy to officially introduce our party to all Nigerians through this unveiling. Our party has seen massive growth in  membership over the years making it the undisputed political platform  to bring down the corrupt establishment structures built by the APC  and PDP,” Galadima said.

“We use this opportunity to call on every Nigerian to join us in charting a new course for the nation we all want – one that provides  equal opportunities for all citizens.”

The party which was registered in 2015 has continued to grow and  evolve through the years with the establishment of party offices in  all geo-political zones across Nigeria. Its ideology and vision to  actualize the Nigeria of our dreams is aptly reflected in the choice  of former Minister of Education and Solid Minerals, and former Vice  President of the World Bank for Africa, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili as  its presidential flag-bearer in the upcoming elections.

