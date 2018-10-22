[The Injustice Blog] 2019: How political parties “killed” Not too Young to run law

When President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Not too Young to Run bill into law in May 2018. One of the caveats he gave in his speech was that the youth can contest in 2019 but they should suspend their ambitions to be president to the next electoral year. Although the president and other attendees at the signing ceremony laughed it off, that statement sounded a death knell to the new law. The law which was designed to accommodate youth participation in the governance process has remained a mirage as there is practically no difference when the existing situation is compared to the former situation.

RELATED: Not Too Young To Run was passed for selfish reasons | Thursday Talks

It seems as if when President Buhari made that infamous statement admonishing the youths against contesting for the presidency in 2019, other organs of the political parties in the country took him at his word. The first hurdle placed by political parties against prospective youth candidates is the exorbitant prices of their nomination forms as these forms were beyond the reach of the aspirants. But it seems this was not enough to discourage these young Nigerians, they resorted to crowd funding and they were able to purchase the forms. What happened next especially in the All Progressives Congress was granting of automatic tickets to incumbent occupier of some positions which shut out other aspirants. Others were also muscled out of the race through massively rigged primaries and replacement of names of winners with that of the losers by the party bigwigs.

In the AMAC/ BWARI federal constituency of the FCT Abuja which had a young woman named Simi Fajemirokun as an aspirant, the party worked against her emergence with dubious figures announced for the winner. The figures were so dubious that in some wards, the figures announced exceeds the total number of registered voters in such places. Despite this glaring infraction, the party (APC) has failed to do the needful till date by correcting such anomaly. In Ondo state, same was the case of Adebiyi Mayowa an aspirant for the Akoko Southwest 2 in the Ondo state House of Assembly, the direct primary election which was supposed to hold in seven wards of the constituency held in just won which he won with 470 votes out of 822. However, the party went ahead to announce another individual winner with results allocated in thousands. For Funke Adesiyan in Oyo state, she won the primaries for one of the seats for Ibadan in the Oyo state house of assembly. Few days after her victory, the party withdrew her victory and handed it over to one of the losers in the primaries.

The experience of Dayo Israel in Lagos Mainland is another case in the war against the Not too young to run law, the primary was conducted in another kangaroo manner, while other aspirants including Dayo was waiting for the resolution of the party on the quagmire, they went ahead to submit the name of another individual. I can give several examples of young Nigerians that have lost out in the current arrangement by political parties. That the parties rendered the Not too Young to Run law as relating to the 2019 elections is an understatement, they killed it.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

tosin adesina October 22, 2018

[The Injustice Blog] Khashoggi, Kakaaki social and other wars against free speech

After a long wait, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the 19th of October 2018 conceded that missing Saudi Arabian ...

tosin adesina October 19, 2018

As 2019 approaches, Nigerians must demand for safer ways to transport petroleum products

While we are yet to get over the June 2018 Otedola bridge fire accident, the Abia pipeline explosion occurred recently ...

tosin adesina October 19, 2018

Buhari has decided to ban doctors from private practice; here’s why this makes no sense

According to a news report, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a white paper banning doctors working in government hospitals from ...

tosin adesina October 18, 2018

GandujeGate: A test of President Buhari’s anti-corruption war

President Buhari has continuously stated his “disdain” for corruption and corrupt practices. His presidential campaign was hinged on a promise ...

tosin adesina October 16, 2018

Offa robbery: Seven months after, where is justice?

It has been exactly seven months that dare devil armed robbers stormed the sleepy town of Offa in Kwara state, ...

tosin adesina October 16, 2018

Visionscape: Why Governor Ambode must break his silence

Since he lost his bid to clinch the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its Governorship candidate for ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail