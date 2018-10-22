Just In: Court refuses Fayose bail, insists he stays in custody

Former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose failed in his bid to be granted bail by the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Monday, arraigned Fayose on an 11-count charge bordering on abuse of office.

The former governor pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

Subsequently, Fayose’s counsel, Kanu Agabi filed a bail application on behalf of his client but CMA Olatoregun, the presiding judge, rejected the application and ordered that Fayose should remain in EFCC custody till Wednesday.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 22, 2018

Like Adeosun, Saraki’s protégé, Atunwa skips NYSC, forges certificate

Just like we had in the case of former Minister Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who was reported by Premium Times to ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 22, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: ‘He is not doing well at the moment’, promoter replies Lil Kesh | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 22, 2018

The Big 5: Labour to embark on nationwide strike November 6; Amid fear of being ousted as chairman, Oshiomhole speaks | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Organised labour has scheduled Tuesday, October 30, for a nationwide mass ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 22, 2018

“I am coming back to Biafra” “I will bring hell with me” | Here’s what Nnamdi Kanu said on his ‘return’

Following his first public appearance in Jerusalem on Friday since September 14, 2017, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 21, 2018

The Late 5: El-Rufai imposes 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis; Atiku will give SGF slot to South West – Gbenga Daniel | More stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today. Following security breaches in some part of Kaduna, a statement has been ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 21, 2018

The Big 5: Nigerian Army warms up for another Python Dance; APC reacts to Shehu Sani’s exit from ruling party | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: There are indications that the Nigerian Army would carry out another ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail