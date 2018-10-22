Just In: Court refuses Fayose bail, insists he stays in custody

Former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose failed in his bid to be granted bail by the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Monday, arraigned Fayose on an 11-count charge bordering on abuse of office.

The former governor pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

Subsequently, Fayose’s counsel, Kanu Agabi filed a bail application on behalf of his client but CMA Olatoregun, the presiding judge, rejected the application and ordered that Fayose should remain in EFCC custody till Wednesday.