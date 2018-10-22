Like Adeosun, Saraki’s protégé, Atunwa skips NYSC, forges certificate

Just like we had in the case of former Minister Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who was reported by Premium Times to have forged her NYSC certificate, the 2019 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara, Razak Atunwa, has also been reported by the same online news medium to have skipped national youth service scheme and forged his certificate.

Atunwa studied law at the University of East London, graduating in 1992 at age 23 and only returned in 2005 to join the cabinet of then Governor Bukola Saraki in Kwara at the age of 36 and then secured the PDP governorship ticket on October 1 with a counterfeit NYSC discharge certificate and accompanied it with an affidavit, indicating he lied on oath, an offence that attracts up to 14 years in jail, the report says.

The NYSC Certificate

Omoleye Omoruyi

