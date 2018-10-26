Ireti Doyle says she can act any movie role, just give her the script

Since watching Ireti Doyle stand out in the new DSTV campaign video to tell African stories, I have a renewed respect for her. The Wedding Party actress has an impressive CV under her belt, creating memorable characters on hit shows like Fuji House of Commotion, Dowry, Gidi Up and Tinsel. She’s known, within the industry, as an actor’s actor because of her pitch perfect performances and has earned stage credits in The Vagina Monologues and Olorounbi The Musical.

In a recent interview with Pulse, the actress revealed she’s an actor who will play any role to embody the profile of the character. But this isn’t surprising, if you ask me. “I run the gamut, I can play hard, I can play soft, I can play corny, I can be serious, I can be elegant and I can be razz. I am an actor,” Doyle said.

Say it again for those at the back. And say it louder this time. One of interesting descriptors in the interview was Doyle referring to herself as a “gun for hire.” It takes a self-assured actor to use such phrase, and for Ireti Doyle, she fits right into the billing. Speaking on the DStv campaign video: “the experience was absolutely amazing. Initially I got the script in Nigeria, like I tell people, the distance between the script and the screen is as wide as any ocean. Did I expect what I met, no because reading the words of the script seems straightforward but when I got to the set, saw the costumes and scales and I knew this was something interesting. It was hard work, pretty intense, whole day of work, one day of rest and the following day, you are back and my character had a lot of work to do.”

She also revealed that the axe she wielded in the video was real. Gun for hire, Doyle is the one.