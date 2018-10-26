Entertainment Roundup: Actor, Kaalan Walker arrested for raping aspiring models; Johnny Depp ‘removed’ from Pirates Of The Caribbean | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

2018 AFRIFF begins with programme launch in Lagos

The 2018 African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) kicked off on October 25, 2018, with a programme launch at the Filmhouse Cinema in Lekki.

The organisers announced that this edition will hold between Sunday, November 11, 2018, and Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Black Powerlist 2019: Anthony Joshua, Idris Elba, John Boyega, Mo Abudu make 100 most influential and powerful black Britons

Topping the list at number one is Ric Lewis, CEO of Tristan Capital Partners, Britain’s largest black-owned and black run business. He’s also the founder of the Black Heart Foundation charity. The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, made the list this time.

They have been named in the annual Powerlist, which honours men and women of African and African-Caribbean heritage in Britain who are changing lives.

See the full list here.

Johnny Depp removed from Pirates Of The Caribbean

‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ screenwriter Stuart Beattie has suggested that Johnny Depp will not be involved in any future films in the franchise.

Jack Sparrow was the main character in five Pirates movies and Beattie said, “Obviously, he’s made that character his own and it’s become the character he’s most famous for now,” he told Daily Mail TV.

“And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it’s been great for him, it’s been great for us, so I’m just very, very happy about it. I think Jack Sparrow will be his legacy. It’s the only character he’s played five times, it’s the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it’s what he’ll be remembered for.”

Actor Kaalan ‘KR’ Walker allegedly assaulted aspiring models he met on social media

The 23-year-old ‘Super Fly’ actor and rapper was charged with multiple sexual assault charges on Tuesday after being accused of a series of rapes dating back to 2016.

Walker was first arrested in Van Nuys last month after police connected him to the chain of sexual assaults, according to a news release from Los Angeles Police.

Walker allegedly began contacting aspiring models through the internet in 2016 and promised them opportunities for professional work.

Over a two-year span, Walker would get the women alone and then sexually assault them, police allege.