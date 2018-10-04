Entertainment Roundup: Kim Kardashian’s insurance company files lawsuit against bodyguard in Paris robbery | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

DJ Cuppy’s Independence Day comment causes a stir

Dj Cuppy

DJ Cuppy wrote something on Twitter to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day (NigeriaAt58) but ended up starting a conversation that is connected to a people frustrated with happenings in the country.

Today, we experience the joy and pride of being called NIGERIANS! The greatest nation. #NigeriaAt58⁠ ⁠ #Nierian independence day” she tweeted.

One particular reply caught everyone’s attention:

She replied later though:

Lil Wayne says Drake was absent on Tha Carter V for clearance issues

To mark the occasion of the release of his new album, “Tha Carter V”, Lil Wayne sat down with journalist Elliott Wilson for the latest installment of Wilson’s long-running “CRWN” interview series.

In the conversation, he repeatedly revealed that he hasn’t listened to “Tha Carter V” following its release. He said that after he heard his mother’s emotional introduction, he couldn’t listen again.

He also revealed that a planned collaboration with Drake didn’t make it on the album due to clearance issues.

Kim Kardashian’s insurance company files lawsuit against bodyguard in Paris robbery

Two years after Kim Kardashian West‘s Paris robbery, the reality star’s insurance company has filed a $6.1 million lawsuit against her former security team, who were hired to keep her protected.

Former family bodyguard Pascal Duvier and his security and protection company Protect Security are being sued by American International Group (AIG), according to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday. TMZ reported.

Johnny Depp is still surprised at claims he abused Amber

Johnny Depp has broken his silence on former wife Amber Heard, after a lengthy court battle following her allegations of domestic abuse.

Depp, 55, was accused of lashing out at Amber, 32, whom he met on the set of The Rum Diary, when she filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage, allegedly hitting her with an iPhone.

While the case was eventually settled, Depp, insisted the allegations against him ‘couldn’t even sound’ like something he’d do.

He added: “Twenty-five feet away from her, how the f*** am I going to hit her? Which, by the way, is the last thing I would’ve done. I might look stupid, but I ain’t f****** stupid.

