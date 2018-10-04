The Big 5: Buhari calls Leah Sharibu’s mum; Dogara, Suswam secure PDP House of Reps and Senate tickets | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

President Muhammadu Buhari has called the mother of Leah Sharibu, the last of the 110 Dapchi school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in February, Rebecca, consoled with the family and “assured the parents that the Federal Government would do its utmost best for the safety and security of their daughter”.

Acording to a statement through his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, he assured the mother that his heart was with her family, like that of the entire nation which continues to pray for the safe return of “our daughter, Leah.”

“I convey my emotion, the strong commitment of my administration and the solidarity of all Nigerians to you and your family as we will do our best to bring your daughter home in peace and safety,” President Buhari told her.

A faction of the Delta executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Cyril Ogodo has expelled the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to a statement signed by the state party’s Legal Adviser, Dennis Nwanokwai Esq. “the Delta APC State SWC took the decision to expel Senator Ovie Omo Agege for his continuing anti-party activities that has remained unabated.”

“The latest of such activities relates to the hijack of primaries panel members and materials sent from the national headquarters to conduct primaries in the state and deploying same to conduct unauthorised parallel primaries,” the statement added.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has emerged as the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency election in Bauchi, after he was unanimously affirmed by 325 delegates through a voice vote, being the sole candidate at the primary.

Former Benue Governor, Gabriel Suswam, has won the PDP ticket for Benue North- East senatorial district, following an affirmation of his candidacy by delegates being the only candidate, at the exercise held in Kastina-Ala local council of the state.

Former Acting Governor of Taraba, Sani Danladi Abubakar has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for next year’s election, where he is expected to challenge incumbent Governor, Darius Ishaku of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the former Women Affairs Minister, Aisha Jumai Alhassan, who has been affirmed flag bearer of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the state.

Prince Dapo Abiodun was last night declared winner of the Ogun All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election by the Muhammad Ndabawa-led electoral committee.

Ndabawa, said Abiodun polled 102, 305 votes to emerge as winner, while the other contestants Jimi Lawal (51, 153) Abimbola Ashiru ( 29, 764) Gbenga Kaka (17,771) Abayomi Hunye ( 9,110) and Adekunle Akinlade (23, 443) votes in the election conducted in the 236 wards across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas.

Similarly, Akinlade, had earlier been declared winner in a parallel primary election by the Ogun APC Chaiman, after he polled 190,987 votes to defeat other contestants – Jimi Lawal with 5,046 votes, Dapo Abiodun who got 3,648 votes Abimbola Ashiru with 898 votes, Senator Gbenga Kaka who scored 833 votes and Abayomi Hunye with 208 votes.

Two governorship aspirants in Cross River under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odey and former Minister of Culture, Chief Edem Duke have rejected the outcome of the party’s primary election in the state, describing the exercise as a charade.

In Ondo, five Senatorial aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has demanded the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, insisting that he lacked the intellectual capacity to lead the party.

The aspirants- Victor Olabimtan, Abayomi, Ayedatiwa, Odunayo Akinrinlola, Felder Olatunji and Chief Morayo Lebi said that their disqualification was not only against the constitution of the party but also against the constitution of the country, urging the party leadership to rescind the decision or the resignation of Oshiomhole as the party chairman within the next 24 hours, vowing to explore all internal mechanisms before heading to court to correct the alleged injustice.

“There has been a high level of inconsistent standards applied across states of the federation. There have been direct and embarrassing violation of both constitution of Nigeria and that of APC,” they said.

And stories from around the world:

Prime Minister Theresa May appealed Wednesday to her divided party to unite behind her as she heads into the “toughest phase” of Brexit negotiations, as EU leaders pressure Britain to change tack. (AFP)

US First Lady Melania Trump has visited a former slave fort in Ghana on the second day of her solo trip to Africa.

She said the “dungeon is really something that people should see and experience” and “what happened so many years ago is really a tragedy.” (BBC)

China’s foreign ministry criticized the United States for suggesting that Beijing was behind the cancellation of sensitive security talks planned for this month, underscoring the severity of trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump came under heavy fire Wednesday for mocking the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, with two key Republican senators voicing repugnance over the comments. (AFP)

A small boat carrying migrants has capsized off Guinea-Bissau, a port official said, adding that the vessel may have had more than 60 people on board when it set off. (Al Jazeera)