Ireti Doyle reveals that she and Patrick Doyle are officially divorced

Ireti Doyle, an actress in Nollywood, has acknowledged her separation from Patrick Doyle, a renowned broadcaster.

In an interview with Chude, the actress revealed that she had ended her marriage to her film producer and actor husband, Patrick, with whom she has six children.

“We are officially divorced” she confirmed.

The 55-year-old explained that she had her first child at the age of 19 and stressing that “she had no business being married at that time.”

“When you’re an adult, it’s not a life and death situation…there are some situations that are way beyond your control,” she added.

She said, “The truth of the matter is that I had no business being married at that time, period! let’s not talk go to the choice of who I married.

“I can’t sacrifice my life in the alter of your imagination or your fantasy,” she said.

“There is a time to be silent and a time to speak. In this age where everything one says is scrutinised and quartered; it takes a certain level of trust to bare intimate details .. we are here now,” she wrote in an accompanying post.

