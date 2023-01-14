Arise TV cameraman caught, thrown out of Tinubu’s Lagos event; I won’t join Peter Obi’s campaign train – Obasanjo | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Arise TV cameraman caught, thrown out of Tinubu’s Lagos event

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Arise TV cameraman caught, thrown out of Tinubu’s Lagos event

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC-PCC, reported that an Arise TV cameraman was captured surreptitiously live-streaming its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during a Lagos event.

The APC-PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, revealed this information in a tweet.

Onanuga stated that the journalist lacked authorization and was apprehended and expelled.

Remember that on Friday, Tinubu met with business leaders in Lagos.

Additionally, he claimed that the journalist was a spy.

He said, “Arise TV cameraman clandestinely streamed live Asíwájú Bola Tinubu’s event in Lagos today. He was not authorized by anyone. He was clearly on espionage, but was busted and sent out. Is journalism by stealth part of the practice by Arise News?”

I won’t join Peter Obi’s campaign train – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has dismissed rumors that he may join the presidential campaign of Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate.

Obasanjo stated that he is not a member of any political party and will thus not participate in any campaign train.

In a message addressing Nigerian youngsters on their choice of leaders, the former president endorsed Obi.

Political opponents of Obi harshly criticized Obasanjo.

However, Obasanjo said, “I am not on the campaign train. I have used the benefit of my experience and put things plainly.

“I do not belong to any political party. I will not join any campaign train. I have said what is best for the country.”

The former president also blamed Nigeria’s problem on bad leadership.

“Nigeria is where we are because of leadership.

“We must decisively look for men and women who have the character, attributes, skill, and attitude that we need for leadership, that will deliver in this country,” he added.

Aso Rock not retirement home, you lack energy—Peter Obi slams Atiku, Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, stated that the presidency is not a retirement home for the elderly.

Obi stated that his counterparts from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, lacked the drive to serve as president of Nigeria.

The LP presidential candidate stated in Enugu that they were too elderly and lacked the necessary vigor to manage Nigeria in 2023.

“Of all the major presidential candidates – we are three. Two have come (to the South-east) and gone. If you go and check their age, the first one is in his 70’s, the second one, nobody knows his actual age.

“Aso Rock is not a retirement home. We have said it. Let people who are old look for retirement homes elsewhere.

“When I came to Enugu, I visited the Enugu campus (of UNN) and then went to Nsukka Campus, before coming here. After here, I will travel to Onitsha. They can’t do it. Presidency job requires energy,” he said.

Place APC leaders on watch list, PDP tells Security agencies

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP has said the February 25th date for Presidential and National Assembly Elections remains sacrosanct.

It said attempts by the ruling All Progressives Congress to orchestrate violence to cause a constitutional crisis in order to cling to power will fail.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this at an ongoing

media briefing in Abuja.

He explained that while the PDP was busy campaigning and preparing for elections,

the APC was busy scheming to unleash violence and arm-twist the Independent National Electoral Commission into shifting the elections.

Ologunagba explained that the APC and its leaders have been engaged in a series of conducts and utterances which are clear indications that the party is not prepared for the forthcoming elections.

He said, “The first (of such acts) is the heightening plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to derail the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“The second is the attempt by the APC to mislead the public by falsely claiming that the PDP has no candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District Election.

“Our Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been following the many furtive narratives being promoted by the APC with the view to blackmail critical election stakeholders to accede to its design to postpone the 2023 general elections, particularly the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

“Our Party had earlier alerted the nation of a well-oiled plot by the APC to orchestrate security situation and promote circumstances to warrant the postponement of the 2023 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The ultimate intent of the APC is to use such unfounded circumstances to derail the entire electoral process and impose an undemocratic situation on our country.”

He further said, “The PDP hereby insists without equivocation that the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election date is sacrosanct.

“February 25, 2023 date is already locked in for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the security agencies have given their assurances, the Federal Government has also given its assurance; Nigerians are ready for the election and will not accept any postponement of elections under any guise whatsoever.

“The APC and its Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu know that they have no chance at all in the coming elections, having been rejected by Nigerians because of their multiple failures, recklessness, humongous corruption, violence and continuing infliction of pains, hardship and life-discounting experiences on Nigerians in the last seven and half years.

“Nigerians are not ready to continue with a hopelessly corrupt, miserably incompetent, and viciously insensitive political party, the APC, which has mortgaged the future of our country with an accumulated N77 trillion debt as revealed by the Debt Management Office (DMO).”

This, he said, explains why the APC and its Presidential Candidate continue to promote and encourage violence in various parts of our country including attacking INEC facilities.

According to him, “The APC and its leaders are desperate to use their doomsday orchestrations to frighten and blackmail INEC to alter the electoral schedule after which the APC will take advantage of the situation to unsettle the general election, foist a constitutional crisis and truncate the nation’s democratic process,

“The PDP therefore charges INEC, as an independent institution not to succumb to the blackmails of the APC but focus on its preparations and fix its eyes on delivering a free, fair, transparent and credible election on February 25, 2023. “The PDP also demands that Security Agencies should place APC leaders on watchlist and take urgent steps to halt APC’s implementation of Asiwaju Tinubu’s directives to his party members, as contained in the recently leaked video, to deploy violence and underhand dealings in the 2023 general elections.

“Nigerians are eager to vote on February 25, 2023. They have suffered a lot and cannot wait to kick out the vicious, insensitive, and corrupt APC and vote in the PDP and Atiku Abubakar to rescue and rebuild our nation.

“Atiku Abubakar is poised to win the majority of votes cast across the country and secure 25% in all the States of the Federation to emerge President on the very first ballot. Those trying to push the run-off narrative or postponement of elections should perish the thought. They should get ready for elections or quit the race.”

Nothing is intrinsically wrong with Nigerians’ – Peter Obi

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said nothing is naturally wrong with Nigerians.

Obi made the statement on his verified Twitter handle while congratulating Dr. Ije Akunyili, daughter of the late Director-General of the National Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and erstwhile Minister of information, Dora Akunyili, for her appointment as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the USA.

Read also: US Hospital appoints Dora Akunyili’s daughter as first African American Chief Medical Officer

The former Anambra State governor said Akunyili’s appointment showed nothing is intrinsically wrong with Nigerians.

Obi wrote, “I sincerely congratulate my dear sister, Dr. Ije Akunyili, on being the first Nigerian to be appointed as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the USA. Such shows that nothing is intrinsically wrong with Nigerians.”