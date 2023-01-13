INEC extends PVC collection deadline and cautions against discrimination; APC, PDP have structures of criminality, poverty – Peter Obi | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

INEC extends PVC collection deadline and cautions against discrimination

Buhari warns foreign nations not to interfere in Nigeria’s election

APC, PDP have structures of criminality, poverty – Peter Obi

Why Peter Obi should be president – Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo

Obasanjo denies writing UK to back off Nigeria’s 2023 election

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

INEC extends PVC collection deadline and cautions against discrimination

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced the extension of the deadline for collecting Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, to Sunday, January 29, 2023.

The Commission also frowned at allegations of discriminatory issuance of PVCs in some locations, warning that this is against the law and that all bonafide registrants are entitled to their PVCs.

The INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Recall that the electoral body had earlier fixed Sunday, 22nd January 2023, as the collection deadline.

However, following a meeting by INEC on Thursday, it pushed the deadline by eight days.

“The Commission is determined to ensure that registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming election. For this reason, the timeframe for the collection of PVCs is extended by eight days.

“Instead of ending on Sunday, 22nd January 2023, the collection of PVCs will continue until Sunday, 29th January 2023. At the moment, the period of collection is 9.00 am – 3.00 pm daily (including Saturdays and Sundays),” Okoye said.

The statement further revealed that collection of PVCs at the Registration Area (Ward) level is now extended by a week from Monday 16th – Sunday 22nd January 2023. At the same time, collection at the Local Government level will resume on Monday, 23rd – Sunday, 29th January 2023.

INEC also warned its officials against extorting Nigerians at the PVC collection centres, adding that the Commission is already investigating allegations against some staff.

Buhari warns foreign nations not to interfere in Nigeria’s election

As the forthcoming presidential election inches closer, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned foreign nations to stay clear of meddling in Nigeria’s election.

Buhari issued this warning on Thursday while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Sweden, Switzerland, the Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal, and the Republic of South Sudan in Abuja.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Buhari urged ambassadors to be guided by diplomatic practice and go about their duties professionally.

“As Nigerians prepare to elect another government at the general elections on 25th February 2023, President Buhari renewed his call to foreign government representatives not to meddle in Nigeria’s internal affairs”, he stated.

APC, PDP have structures of criminality, poverty – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has again rubbished claims that he has no political structure to win the 2023 election.

Obi spoke in Enugu on Thursday at the Michael Okpara Square during the party’s campaign rally.

Earlier in the day, he also held discussions with the massive crowd at both the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, and the Enugu campus of the University.

Addressing the crowd, Obi said nobody should be deceived over claims of structure, stressing that it was the turn of the Nigerian youths to retake the country.

“They told you I have no structure. What they have is structure of criminality, structure of fuel scarcity, structure of poverty,” Obi said.

While advising the people not to be carried away by the promises of the same people who he said had destroyed the country, he lamented that “in our country today, 133 million people are living in poverty, how many are left?

“We have more poor people than India and China combined. We have a lot of people living in poverty, we cannot continue this way, millions of people are living without knowing where the next meal will come from.

“Today, moving around the country, you are not secured. I assure you that I and Datti will secure and unite Nigeria.”

Obi equally enjoined the electorate not to be swayed by religion and ethnicity while casting their ballot.

“I am a Nigerian and I want to change Nigeria. I don’t have dual citizenship of any country. I don’t have resident permit of any country.

“This year’s election will not be by tribe or religion. No tribe or religion buys bread cheaper.

“I am not contesting because I am an Igbo man. I am a proud Igbo man but I am contesting because I have the capacity.

“It is nobody’s turn, it is your turn. It is your turn to have something you are doing.

“I told students today, no more ASUU strike, four years will be four years, five years will be five years,” he further stated.

Why Peter Obi should be president – Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo

Elder statesman and leader of Afenifere, the apex Yoruba socio-political organisation, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, affirmed that the passion Nigerians have for Peter Obi of Labour Party is incomparable to that of other candidates.

Adebanjo made the claim while fielding questions on Arise Television’s State of the Nation news programme on Thursday.

He reiterated that it is the turn of the South East to produce the president, saying he was the first person to cry out about that.

Adebanjo said, “Well, I believe those who have love in following the trajectory of the Nigerian election must know why we are supporting Peter Obi. Of course, you must remember I was the first person to cry out that it was the turn of the South East. The parties had not done their primaries at that time, but I was just thinking about the constitutionality, logicality, and equity of the situation of Nigerian politics from the time of independence.

“I think all passion for Obi cannot be compared with others. It is historical, philosophical, logical, and constitutional, and even a question of inclusiveness if you are sincere about keeping Nigeria together.”

Obasanjo denies writing UK to back off Nigeria’s 2023 election

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied planning to scuttle Nigeria’s 2023 elections.

Some publications claim he wrote to the United Kingdom to back off the polls and allow Nigerians to decide the outcome.

Obasanjo allegedly warned the UK authorities against interference, adding that it will not be business as usual.

The former Head of State allegedly recalled that in 2002, the British government wanted to remove him.

He allegedly said the European nation wanted to install a Fulani man whom they can control, but he overpowered them.

Obasanjo allegedly told the UK that the problems Nigeria is facing are a result of the Fulani man they emplaced.

A statement Thursday night by his media aide denied the purported letter.

“The trending story on the alleged plan by the former President to collude with the electoral body in the Presidential election of February 25 is completely false”, he noted.

The spokesperson added that apart from the January 1 letter to youths, and the other to Prof. Toyin Falola on his 70th birthday, “there has been no other public or private letter written to anybody”.

“The reading public is for the umpteenth time reminded that only a statement duly signed by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo or by his Media Assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi are to be allowed into the media space.

“If need be, necessary checks can be made to confirm the authenticity of such documents before publication to avoid any embarrassment”, the statement added.