US Hospital appoints Dora Akunyili’s daughter as first African American Chief Medical Officer

Jersey City Medical Center, a RWJ Barnabas Health hospital in the United States of America, has appointed Ijeoma, the daughter of the late Professor Dora Akunyili, to the position of Chief Medical Officer. According to a press release posted on the center’s website, Dr. Akunyili is the first African American medical practitioner to hold this position.

Dr. Andy Anderson, MD, Executive Vice President/Chief Medical and Quality Officer of WJBarnabas, commented that Jersey City Medical Center will benefit from her “experience managing multi-specialty physician groups in integrated health care systems.”

“She has a wealth of experience and knowledge, and as our Chief Medical Officer, we look forward to creating a world-class experience for every patient at Jersey City Medical Center. I am confident that Hudson County will benefit in a great way from her leadership, and that her presence will have tremendous impact,” added, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Center, Michael Prilutsky.

Speaking on the appointment, Ijeoma was quoted as saying “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the residents of Hudson County and continuing to provide safe, innovative, efficient, and equitable care.

“It is a true privilege to lead the clinical effort at Jersey City Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcomes for our community.”

Dora Akunyili served as Minister of Information and Communications in Nigeria after having served as Director-General of Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control from 2001 to 2008.

Sadly, she lost her two-year struggle with cancer and passed away in 2014.