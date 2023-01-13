The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

The Wait (Netflix)

The Wait is a 2021 Nigerian faith-based drama film directed by Yemi Morafa and Fiyin Gambo. The film stars Nse Ikpe Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jimmy Odukoya, Ini Dima-Okojie, Meg Otanwa, Chimezie Imo, and Aisha Sanni-Shittu in the lead roles. The film is based on God’s Waiting Room, a faith-based book written by prominent Nigerian lawyer Yewande Zaccheaus.

The Drop (Hulu)

Remember the overly dramatic TV miniseries The Slap, in which a parent slapped a child who wasn’t their own at a party and the whole neighborhood fell apart? The Drop, which is new on Hulu and was made by the Duplass brothers, is kind of like that, but it’s a comedy about a couple, Lex and Mani (Anna Konkle and Jermaine Fowler), who are at a tropical wedding with a group of friends and become the center of attention when Lex drops her friend’s baby in front of everyone.

Dog Gone (Netflix)

Dog Gone is a new movie on Netflix this week. It’s based on a true story about a father and son, played by Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold, who go on the Appalachian Trail to find their family’s missing dog, Gonker. The dog needs medicine to stay alive, so it’s a race against time as the two try to find their beloved pet with the help of many strangers.

Pretty Problems (AMC Plus)

Pretty Problems is a new show on AMC Plus about a couple named Lindsay and Jack, played by Britt Rentschler and Michael Tennant, who just want to move up a few pay grades. Plus, they don’t get along with each other, which makes things even worse.

One of Lindsay’s wealthy customers, J.J. Nolan, has invited the two of them in, but Jack thinks it’s a set-up for something bad. And everything comes to a head with a friendly murder mystery.

The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

The Last of Us is a TV show on HBO that is based on the same-named video game. Pedro Pascal plays Joel, a smuggler who has to get Bella Ramsey’s character, Ellie, out of a quarantine zone after a mutated fungus kills most of the people there and turns some of them into cannibals. Some of the original voice actors from the game, like Merle Dandridge, who played Marlene in the game, are in the show. Ashley Johnson, who voiced Ellie in the game plays Anna in the show, and Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the game plays James, a settler, on the show.

Devotion (Paramount Plus, Digital)

Devotion, praised for being a more nuanced war film, focuses on the camaraderie that develops between Hudner and Brown. Both men are kind of strong and quiet (at least when Brown isn’t swearing), and Powell has the thankless job of being the co-pilot who mostly just reacts to Brown.