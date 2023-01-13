I may vote for Tinubu because I love him – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has stated that she will vote for All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu (APC).

The director stated in an appearance on the television chat program ‘Your View’ that she has not yet publicly declared her support for a certain candidate, but added, “I’ll vote for Tinubu because I love him.”

According to Toyin, the APC presidential candidate “has been a wonderful man to my people.”

“I love Asiwaju and I’m speaking about myself. I love him. And I’ll vote for him because I love him. Although I’ve not decided, I’m just telling you. And because of the things he has done for my industry,” she said.

“I’m not gonna use my own interest to lead others. He has been a wonderful man to my people. He has been there for people even when they had nothing. I am speaking for my own Oluwatoyin Abosede Dada Abraham Ajeyemi.

“Let people choose whoever they want to choose. I will not let people use the gender part of me. I will support anyone who supports everybody. Someone competent.

“I’m not going to jeopardise the future of our children because of gender part or because I have a colleague there.”