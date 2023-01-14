Dapo Abiodun bags Forbes Best Governor in Africa award

Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, has won the 2022 Forbes award for Best African Governor in the Industrial Revolution.

Abiodun said on his Twitter account on Friday, January 13, 2023, that he was honored to be included among the 2022 recipients of the renowned Forbes Awards.

He stated that the award is a recognition of his administration’s efforts to create a climate conducive to investment and to provide democratic government in Ogun State, Nigeria, and Africa as a whole.

The Governor also stated his willingness to continue working diligently to guarantee the execution of policies, initiatives, and reforms necessary to support the realization of his administration’s goal.

Abiodun’s tweet read: “It is such an honour and incredibly humbling to be amongst the winners of the prestigious @Forbes Awards for the year 2022, where I was named Forbes Best of Africa Governor in Industrial Revolution.

“It is yet another acknowledgement of our success in creating an enabling environment for investment, and providing democratic governance in line with our vision, not only in Ogun State but also in Nigeria and in Africa as a whole.

“Like they often say, the reward for hard work is more work, so we will continue to be relentless in the implementation of policies, programs, and reforms to sustain the actualisation of our vision, and increase our ranking on the global Ease of Doing Business index.

“As the Chief Marketing Officer of Ogun State, I am inviting you to come and invest in the Gateway State, and you would find us ready, willing, and worthy partners.

“I would like to appreciate the Almighty God for His grace, the citizens of Ogun state for their continued trust and support, members of my team for their cooperation and hard work, members of my family for their patience and continued understanding, and finally, the Foreign Investment Network and Forbes for this recognition.”