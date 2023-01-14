Police summons OAP Do2dtun following wife’s allegation of forced abortion

Dotun, the OAP, has been called by the police in response to a petition by his estranged wife, Omotayo.

In December, it was revealed that Omotayo had filed for divorce based on a claim of forced abortion.

Omotayo accused her spouse of compelling her to terminate her third pregnancy as a married woman.

She e-mailed the deputy inspector general of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

In the petition, she also alleged unlawful entrance, intentional destruction, criminal trespass, and unlawful use of police officers by the OAP, who refuted the charges in a strongly worded public response.

According to reports, FCID has now invited Dotun for interrogation on January 16.

The FCID stated in the invitation that Dotun will be required to furnish statements “in relation to an ongoing investigation.”

“This is to formally invite you in respect of an ongoing investigation at the SWAT/FCIID, Abuja on Monday 16th, January 2023 at 11.00 am to interview [with] the commissioner of police through DSP Ubali,” the invite reads.

An FCID source contacted on the nature of the questioning added that it was “only a fact-finding” engagement.

Omotayo got married to Dotun, whose full name is Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun, in 2013. They have two kids.

Although Dotun didn’t detail what transpired between him and his wife, the OAP, during his short commentary, argued: “Several lies have been told. Several attempts have been employed to pervert the course of justice.”