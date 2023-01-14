Brymo says he regrets his tweets on Igbo presidency

Olawale BrymO has apologized for his remarks on the potential of a south-eastern Nigerian becoming president.

This comes after millions of Nigerians joined a petition to prevent the artist from receiving the ‘Songwriter of the Year’ category of the All Africa Music Award.

The musician was criticized for claiming that the Igbos are not prepared to produce a president of Nigeria.

In addition, he recommended the region test the waters with the vice presidency before attempting to attain the presidency.

On Friday night, he went live on Instagram to address the matter and to explain what prompted his posts.

Brymo said that issue started after he shared his opinion about author Chimamanda Adichie refusing national honours but accepting a chieftaincy title in her hometown, Abba, Anambra State.

He said, “It is very important you understand that this entire fracas began with me seeing in the media that Chimamanda Adichie refused some national honours and had picked up some traditional title in the East at home.

“And I suggested that for me, it says a lot about the Igbo presidency because that actual seat is what the region should be eyeing right now. I have clamoured for Igbo presidency in the last few years, you wouldn’t believe it.

“It will pop in your mind when you hear the news that Igbos do not actually want the presidency.

“I did not insult the tribe, I am sorry to anyone who it sounded as such to. I was trying to weigh into a very important matter.”