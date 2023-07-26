Davido Unfollows Isreal DMW on Instagram After Manager Rendered Apology to Muslim Community on His Behalf

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Davido, has made a bold move on social media after facing widespread criticism over the controversial music video of his newly signed artiste, Logos Olori.

The singer has reportedly unfollowed his logistics manager, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, on Instagram, shortly after Isreal issued an apology on Davido’s behalf to the Muslim community.

The music video in question, titled ‘Jaye Lo,’ featured men dressed in white Jalabiya dancing in front of a mosque, sparking significant outrage within the Muslim community. Despite Davido taking down the video on Monday, some Muslims demanded a public apology from the artist.

The situation escalated further as youths in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, expressed their displeasure by setting a large banner of Davido on fire. Additionally, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called for an investigation by the Department of State Services (DSS) into the matter.

In response to the growing backlash, Isreal, Davido’s logistics manager, issued a public apology to the Muslim community on Tuesday. He clarified that the video was intended purely for entertainment purposes and acknowledged that it was wrongly presented. Isreal expressed regret for any offense caused and sought forgiveness from Davido’s Muslim fans.

Interestingly, Davido has chosen to remain silent on the matter despite the ongoing criticism. However, it appears that he has unfollowed Isreal on Instagram, a move that has caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

While Davido’s action speaks volumes, it is worth noting that Isreal is still following the singer on the same social media platform, signifying an apparent continuation of their professional relationship.

In the midst of the controversy, Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has weighed in, advising Davido not to issue an apology over the music video, further fueling the debate surrounding the artist’s actions.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on Davido and his team to see how they will navigate the aftermath of the controversial music video and whether further actions or statements will be taken in response to the mounting pressure.