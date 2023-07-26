Google Partners with Verve to Facilitate Payments on Play Store for Nigerians

In a move aimed at promoting ease of digital transactions, Google has joined forces with Verve to offer Nigerians a seamless experience on the Google Play Store.

Starting from today (Wednesday), Nigerian users can utilize their Verve cards to make purchases on the platform.

Through this new partnership, Google will process Verve transactions locally within Nigeria, allowing the transactions to be conducted in naira and treated as local transactions by the country’s banking institutions.

Excited about the collaboration, Anthea Crawford, Head of Retail and Payment Partnerships at Google Play, expressed enthusiasm over expanding access to Google Play for more Nigerians. The introduction of local payments with Verve cards marks a significant milestone in enabling broader participation in the app economy and granting users access to the apps they need.

Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director of Verve International, also spoke about the partnership’s importance in promoting financial inclusion. He highlighted that integrating Verve cards with Google Play brings digital content and services closer to Verve cardholders, bridging the digital divide and empowering more individuals to engage in online transactions.

With this strategic alliance between Google and Verve, the digital landscape in Nigeria is set to witness increased accessibility and convenience, paving the way for a smoother app shopping experience on the Google Play Store.