Everything You Need to Know About the Unfolding ‘Coup’ in Niger Republic

Tension Escalates in Niger Republic as President Bazoum Detained by Presidential Guard: ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu Condemns Unacceptable Development

In a highly concerning development, members of the elite Presidential Guard have barricaded access to the residence and offices of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum. This move, which took place on Wednesday, has raised alarm as its motive remains unclear.

Niger, a landlocked West African state, has a history of instability, having experienced four coups since gaining independence from France in 1960, in addition to several other attempted power seizures.

Despite the access restrictions, there have been no signs of abnormal military deployment or gunfire, and traffic in the area appears normal.

President Bazoum, who was democratically elected in 2021, maintains close ties with France. However, the country’s last coup took place in February 2010, overthrowing then-President Mamadou Tandja.

Notably, there was also an attempted putsch just two days before Bazoum’s inauguration in March 2021, leading to the arrest of several individuals, including the suspected ringleader, Sani Gourouza.

Niger’s tumultuous history further includes a second attempt to oust Bazoum in March of the current year, while he was in Turkey, as reported by a Niger official. Nevertheless, the authorities have remained tight-lipped about the incident.

In response to these developments, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, condemned the situation as unacceptable. He stressed that all stakeholders in Niger and across the ECOWAS region would not tolerate any actions that incapacitate the democratically-elected government. Tinubu reassured that he is closely monitoring the situation and is in consultation with other regional leaders to protect democracy in the region.

Niger’s challenges extend beyond political instability, as it grapples with two jihadist campaigns, one from neighboring Mali in the southwest and the other involving jihadists based in northeastern Nigeria in the southeast.

The unfolding events in Niger Republic mark the fifth coup attempt in three West African countries since August 2020.

President Bazoum’s detainment further raises concerns for the country’s stability, given its history of coups.

As tensions escalate, the situation remains fluid, and international attention is focused on ensuring the smooth functioning of legitimate authority and safeguarding democracy in the region.