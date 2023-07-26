Alex and CeeC Will Never Be Friends, and We’re Totally Fine with It! #BBNaijaAllStars

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, tensions reached their boiling point as Alex and CeeC locked heads within the walls of the Big Brother Naija All Star house.

It was a clash long overdue, with unresolved beef from Double Wahala and an awkward initial greeting when they discovered their coexistence under one roof. Brace yourselves, because here’s the full account of what transpired between the two feisty housemates.

When it came time to pen the script for the wager task, Alex took charge, politely suggesting that someone else should step up to direct the story. But CeeC was quick to label her as bossy, claiming there was no room for anyone else to shine.

Offering her two cents, Uriel also commented on Alex’s script, watering it down in the process. CeeC chimed in with a similar sentiment, causing Alex to bristle with frustration. Accusing them both of insufficient contribution to the wager task, Alex was determined to defend her creative choices. She also mentioned that the housemates were tearing down her work instead of offering solutions.

As tensions escalated, the housemates found themselves in the midst of a fiery shouting match filled with heated insults.

CeeC: “You’re nothing but a bloody liar! You just want to hog the limelight!”

Alex: “I’m not afraid of you. Are you out of your mind?”

CeeC: “Just shut up, my friend!”

“You’re very stupid! Don’t try it again.” — Wahala! CeeC and Uriel come for Alex after she kept on picking on them and accusing them of not contributing enough for their wager task.#bbnaija #bbnaijaallstars pic.twitter.com/uVnoW7K2Hc — Sabi Radio (@TheSabiRadio) July 26, 2023

In all honesty, it’s become abundantly clear that Alex and CeeC will never see eye to eye, and that’s perfectly fine. Sometimes personalities clash, and it’s all part of the gripping drama that keeps viewers glued to their screens.

Here’s what some viewers think about the showdown between the two housemates.

I think it’s obvious that this CeeC of a girl has been fake all the way and has been waiting for a moment of trouble with Alex!! Alex was only trying to tell them not to just complain but bring solutions, the way ceec made an issue out of it ehn😂. #AlexUnusual #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/eqOiclbK2f — Chizzy Sylvia (@_therealchizzy) July 26, 2023

I don’t have the strength to be arguing about Ceec and Alex in 2023 they can kill eachother for all I care. — muchwe Fuego 😐 (@milay_di) July 26, 2023

A genuine persons know Alex is not wrong in this particular argument.

If you support Ceec for this fight, you're her ass kicking fan who can't state the right from the wrong.

Even if I Stan someone, you do bad, I will talk.

So donate your tears here🥛, won't reply. #BBNAllStars — DJay (@PitakwaAmazon) July 26, 2023

Alex has every right to flip like that and Ceec has the right to tell Alex not to mention her name. HOWEVER nobody is pained, they'll never just see eye to eye on things and that's okay. You don't have to paint one as demon when the case has not even gotten to that stage. — Jessica (@jeseeker1) July 26, 2023

Ceec has been walking around like puff puff being weird and perching on Cross and Pere. Alex has put in so much work and effort into this wager. Balloon face should better chill out #BBNaijaAllStars — VHQ||Uriel and Venita’s British accent 🏂 (@unusuaIHQ) July 26, 2023