Alex and CeeC Will Never Be Friends, and We’re Totally Fine with It! #BBNaijaAllStars

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, tensions reached their boiling point as Alex and CeeC locked heads within the walls of the Big Brother Naija All Star house.

It was a clash long overdue, with unresolved beef from Double Wahala and an awkward initial greeting when they discovered their coexistence under one roof. Brace yourselves, because here’s the full account of what transpired between the two feisty housemates.

When it came time to pen the script for the wager task, Alex took charge, politely suggesting that someone else should step up to direct the story. But CeeC was quick to label her as bossy, claiming there was no room for anyone else to shine.

Offering her two cents, Uriel also commented on Alex’s script, watering it down in the process. CeeC chimed in with a similar sentiment, causing Alex to bristle with frustration. Accusing them both of insufficient contribution to the wager task, Alex was determined to defend her creative choices. She also mentioned that the housemates were tearing down her work instead of offering solutions.

As tensions escalated, the housemates found themselves in the midst of a fiery shouting match filled with heated insults.

CeeC: “You’re nothing but a bloody liar! You just want to hog the limelight!”

Alex: “I’m not afraid of you. Are you out of your mind?”

CeeC: “Just shut up, my friend!”

In all honesty, it’s become abundantly clear that Alex and CeeC will never see eye to eye, and that’s perfectly fine. Sometimes personalities clash, and it’s all part of the gripping drama that keeps viewers glued to their screens.

Here’s what some viewers think about the showdown between the two housemates.

