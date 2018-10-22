We don’t know what ‘The Bling Lagosians’ is about, but we have a feeling the movie is going to be big

Bling Lagosians

Have you heard about the movie The Bling Lagosians? This question, in fact, is a meme on the movie’s official Instagram page, featuring Gbenga Titiloye on set. Early in the month, major news outlets announced the upcoming Bolanle Austen-Peters movie, which she’s helming as a director for the first time after being a producer on Steve Gukas’ 93 Days.

After checking out the flurry of on-set pictures and videos on the movie’s page, it appears Austen-Peters is shooting something big. Let’s start with the cast, which can be compared to The Wedding Party ensemble. Toyin Abraham was made for star-studded movies and she fits naturally with The Bling Lagosians set up. Chioma Akpotha, Sharon Ooja, Monalisa Chinda, Bisola Aiyeola, Fathia Williams and Osas Ighodaro Ajibade have all been featured on set, with casual pictures and goofy pictures and even an owambe scene with their shiny jewellery and geles.

Denola Grey is having a good year in film and television, first starring in the EbonyLife ON legal drama Castle and Castle and cast in Jadesola Osiberu’s upcoming movie Nigerian Trade. Grey joins The Bling Lagosians cast, alongside Alexx Ekubo, comedian Broada Shaggi and Chris Okagbue. The film is a BAP Production, Biola Austen-Peters’ production outfit which has produced stage plays like Saro the Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, Queen Moremi.

Austen-Peters has been an active custodian of the Nigerian arts and culture, which she has impressively done through Terra Kulture and it looks like world of film is hers for the conquering. The plot details of the movie has been kept close to the vest, but we hope a trailer is released soon because we want to see all that bling.

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture.

