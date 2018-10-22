Entertainment Roundup: ‘He is not doing well at the moment’, promoter replies Lil Kesh | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.
Between Lilkesh and Kogbagidi…
The singer, Keshinro Ololade, known as Lil Kesh, had reacted when a show promoter, Kogbagidi, said he was no longer an A-list artist.
Stay true to yourself, stay happy always, you owe yourself that much.
The internet is a town square, those who cannot take care of their baby mama will come and take out their anger on you. The lord will heal you.
Amen 🙏 #Flenjor
— MrMeYagi (@lilkeshofficial) October 16, 2018
But the show promoter was having none of that. He said, in an interview with Punch, “I am happily married and blessed with kids. I only have a woman in my life and she is not a Nigerian. If you check my Instagram page, you will see photos of my family. If he (Lil Kesh) says I have a baby mama, he must have taken something strong…”
“The entertainment industry is all about talent and creativity. Over the years, a lot of new acts have been discovered and more are still coming in. After Lil Kesh left YBNL, Olamide has signed new artistes. What I said shouldn’t be an issue as I was only evaluating the industry. I don’t have anything against him and I am not trying to pull him down. I am a fan of Lil Kesh, but he is not doing well at the moment.
“He needs to be creative. He should take what I said and work on his music. If he puts out something nice, I will speak well of him. I have called him for shows many times and paid him fully. If he has taken what I said personally, it means he is not a good artiste.”
BamBam says her eviction from Big Brother Naija was refreshing
Speaking to Punch, she said, “I auditioned for the previous edition of the reality show in Abuja but didn’t make it in. After film school, I decided to give it another shot; this time, in Lagos. I remember the night I got called; I was actually house-hunting. I’d just finished film school and wasn’t sure I wanted to go back to Abuja. Although I was a bit nervous, I was still very excited. I didn’t believe I could get called, especially because I was quite different from other contestants at the audition. Getting into the house, I was homesick for some days but because of my adaptive nature, I was able to get by. Sadly, when there was tension in the house, it sort of wore me out. I didn’t enjoy the negativity that went around. When I got evicted, it felt like a gush of fresh air.”
RMD, Joke Silva, others soar at AMAA 2018
View this post on Instagram
As a young actor starting out I always wanted to have a voice to do my craft to the best of my abilities. Get lost in it and be able to shine through no matter the pressures of the living conditions in Nigeria. Am so grateful I have managed to live some of my dreams. The awards have come in and to get them in my life time and not posthumously makes me even more grateful. You see, none of my parents made it to be 60 years old. So to be 57 and healthy and winning awards in a profession I love so much just makes me super grateful today. I was at the beautiful new airport in Accra, past 4am using their free WiFi when the news from AMAA AWARDS holding in Kigali came that I won best actor in a leading role for the movie Crossroads. I had won the same award at the very first AMAA AWARDS in Bayelsa. I was later honoured 2 years ago with a lifetime achievement award in acting. Now this. This is me using this opportunity to say thank you to my fans and everybody else that has made my journey a beautiful one. Keep striving and keep believing and God will make everything perfect in His own time. #keepwalkingnigeria #amaaawrds2018 #rmdsaysso #rmdtheactor #nagracederushus #themrxfamilyshow @vomozmedia Tshirt by @wordforteclothing. #crossroadsthemovie
View this post on Instagram
We won ☺️. Thank you @amaawards_ for the honor. Thanks to my co-EPs @sarahinyalawal @shirleyfmanso @kenattoh @joselyn_dumas Repost @sarahinyalawal ”Congratulations Aunty J @ajokesilva. You’re such an inspiration. Love you much. @shirleyfmanso @kenattoh #PotatoPotahtoFilm #PotatoPotahto #Awards #Wift #ReelWomen #WomenInFilm #Winner #Award #AMAA2018
Nigerian actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Joke Silva emerged winners at the 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards.
While RMD emerged the overall Best Actor in a Leading Role, for the part, he played in Cross Roads, Silva bagged the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for her character in Potato Potahto.
See full list here.
Kenny Blaq, 2Face Idibia, Timi Dakolo, Falz thrill fans at Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless
This 2018 edition of Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless was really exciting… We can say that again!
The event which took place at the Eko Hotel Convention Center and saw the likes of 2Face Idibia, Timi Dakolo, Falz, and Phyno.
This year’s edition was themed ‘Power Of 1.’
See excerpts below:
Have you heard or seen President Buhari rapping or singing? @Kennyblaqmcfr shows us how it might sound…#BuckwyldnBreathless pic.twitter.com/Fnil0TuLr9
— Y! Online (@YNaija) October 21, 2018
Scenes from the 2018 edtion of Buckwyld 'n' Breathless
Scenes from the 2018 edition of Buckwyld 'n' Breathless #PowerOf1
Posted by YNaija on Sunday, October 21, 2018
Leave a reply