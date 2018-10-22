What is going on in the trailer for Uche Jombo’s directorial debut ‘Heaven On My Mind’?

There has been a few decent Nollywood movie trailers released this year. And by “decent,” I mean cohesive or at least understandable. A trailer, ordinarily, should get you excited to see a movie, and Kemi Adetiba’s sophomore offering as a director King of Boys did that. It causes me great pain when I have to sit through a Nollywood movie trailer and force my brain into trying to understand the sequences, the narration (or lack thereof) and what the cast is really trying to say.

The trailer for Uche Jombo’s directorial debut Heaven On My Mind is one of those, and my God I thought I was onto something where Jombo is shown in an early scene berating Ray Emodi, almost losing it, and it vaguely reminded me of the 2016 movie Fences where Viola Davis is so blistering and caustic as she confronts Denzel Washington. Yes, remember that scene? Only difference was that Davis’ performance was unmatchable and there was, well, snot dripping down her nose.

Watching Jombo’s trailer was disorientating, with Mercy Aigbe deliberately wearing a drooling accent and a couple of scenes that seemed strung together so the trailer would hit a certain number of seconds. I’m sorry, but it was quite shambolic and offers nothing compelling. The movie also stars Adunni Ade, Andrea Chika Chukwu, Femi Adebayo, Eric Ogbonna and Yvonne Nwosu, and Ini Edo, who serves as the executive producer along with Jombo. Heaven On My Mind hits cinemas December 7.

 

