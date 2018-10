Don Jazzy, DJ Cuppy, Rudeboy, Frank Edwards, Toke Makinwa others nominated for The Beatz Awards 2018 | See full list

The Beatz Awards celebrating the core of music in Nigeria and recognizing the triumphs and successes of the creative minds in music production, business and distribution in a range of categories has announced nominees for its 2018 edition.

This is its fourth year, tagged ‘THE QUADRANT’ and as with her previous years is expected to turn out an amazing show.

“THE BEATZ Awards 2018” nominations include a cross-section of producers getting more nominations than ever. Killertunes (the 2017 winner of New discovery Producer) dominates this year’s nominations with a total of 4 including ‘Afro Pop Producer of the Year,’ ‘Producer of the year’, ‘Afro Beat Producer of the year’, and ‘Afro Highlife Producer of the Year’, closely followed by Speorach Beatz, Spellz and Fresh VDM.

Other nominees include new entrants, Northboi, Micon Beatz, and Moet Abebe (2017 OAP of the year), DJ Cuppy, DJ Neptune, DJ Spinall, Kaffy, Olaitan Dada and DJ Big N.

THE BEATZ Awards 2018 will hold at Muson Centre, Lagos on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at 5 pm.

See the list of nominees below:

AFRO-POP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

KILLERTUNES – FAKE LOVE BY DUNCAN MIGHTY FT WIZKID

MYSTRO – IMMEDIATELY BY MYSTRO FT WIZKID

SPELLZ – MA LO BY TIWA SAVAGE & WIZKID

SPEROACH BEATZ – AMAKA BY 2BABA FT PERUZI

FRESH VDM – FIA BY DAVIDO

KEALZ BEAT – EBEANO BY MR. P

TEEYMIX – BOBO BY MAYORKUN FT DAVIDO

DJ COUBLON – OH MY GOSH BY YEMI ALADE

AFRO BEAT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

KILLERTUNES -NOWO

DUNNIE – PEMPE

NORTHBOI – SOCO BY WIZKID FT TERRI, SPOTLESS, EEZAMILLI

JOHNNY DRILLE – ME KE BY OMAWUNMI FT KIZZ DANIEL

OSCAR – I DUN CARE BY SIMI

PHANTOM – YE BY BURNA BOY

SEYIKEYZ – MR FOOLISH BY ADEKUNLE GOLD FT SEUN KUTI

AFRO R&B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

LORRD SKY – NKENJIKEKE BY RUDEBOY

LEQRI – WILL YOU BE MINE BY LEQRI FT WANDE COLE

KEL P – YAPA BY CEEZA MILLI

YOUNG WILLS – CHAMPAGNE AND FLOWERS BY PRAIZ

FRESH VDM – MATA BY PERUZZI

AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

QUEBEAT – PONMILE BY REMINICS

DEMSA – LA FETE BY FALZ

CLIFF EGDE – GBAYI BY CDQ FT KIZZ DANIEL

P BANKS & YOUNG JOHN – SCIENCE STUDENT

YOUNG JOHN – WARRI BY EFE FT OLAIMDE

AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

KILLERTUNES – YEBA BY KIZZ DANIEL

SEYIKEYZ – AIMASIKO BY SIMI

DON JAZZY – MY DEAR BY DJ BIG N FT DON JAZZY

FRESH VDM – FLORA MY FLAWA

SIZZLE PRO – FALL ON THEM BY ARAMIDE FT TIMAYA

SKELLY – STAINLESS BY ZORO FT SIMI

AFRO ROCK PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

CLAY – THE ONE BY CLAY FT JOHNNY DRILLE

JOHNNY DRILLE – AWA LOVE BY JOHNNY DRILLE

FOLABI NUEL – MY HEART BY FOLABI NUEL

ZAINAB SULE – I BELIEVE IN LOVE BY ZAINAB

AFRO SOUL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

SEYIKEYZ – IRE BY ADEKUNLE GOLD

OSCAR – REMIND ME BY SIMI

JOHNNY DRILLE – HALLELUYA BY JOHNNY DRILLE FT SIMI

SIZZLE PRO – JOWO BY ARAMIDE

AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

RUDEBOY – FIRE FIRE BY RUDE BOY

TEKNO – JOGODO BY TEKNO

CHOPSTIX – GBA BY BARNA BOY

VTEKAWESOME – BUM BUM BY YEMI ALADE

PRAIZ – SHOW ME LOVE BY PRAIZ

MICON BEATZ – AH BLEM BLEM BY TIMAYA

AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

SMJ – NARA BY TIM GODFREY FT TRAVIS GREENE

TEE – ONYE EZE BY STEPH KERRI

FRANK EDWARDS – MIRACLE RAIN

FOLABI NUEL – YAHWEH BY FOLABI NUEL

SAMMIE OKPOSO – MARVELOUS THING

NOSA – MOST HIGH BY NOSA FT NATHANIEL BASSEY

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

KILLERTUNES – BABA BY DJ SPINALL FT KIZZ DANIEL

FRESH VDM – FIA BY DAVIDO

SPELLZ – LOVA LOVA BY TIWA SAVAGE

SEYIKEYZ – IRE BY ADEKUNLE GOLD

JOHNNY DRILLE – HALLELUYA BY JOHNNY DRILLE FT

MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

G-PLUS CHANG – RENDEZVOUS: A Playlist BY MI ABAGA

SWAPS/SWAPSONTHEMIX – PULL UP

STG – SOCO BY WIZKID

SIMI – REMIND ME BY SIMI

OLAITAN DADA – BUM BUM BY YEMI ALADE

MIXXMONSTA – ASSURANCE

TEEYMIX – MIND

MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

UNLIMITED LA – SCIENCE STUDENT BY OLAIME

MEJI ALABI – ASSURANCE BY DAVIDO

AJE FILMS – IRE BY ADEKUNLE GOLD

CLARENCE PETERS – FLORA MY FLAWA BY DAVIDO

DIRECTOR Q – BABA BY DJ SPINALL FT KIZZ DANIEL

MEX – HALLEELUYA BY JOHNNY DRILLE FT SIMI

CHOREOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

DON FLEX – EBEANO BY MR. P

KAFFY – SCIENCE STUDENT BY OLAMIDE

GGB DANCE CREW – ASKAMAYA BY TENI

PINKY DEBBIE -BABY FAVOUR BY LIL KESH

BUNMI OLUNLOYO -FELA & THE KALAKUTA QUEEN

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

DAVIDO – ASSURANCE

ADEKUNLE GOLD – IRE

SIMI – REMIND ME

PERUZZI – MATA

JOHNNY DRILLE – AWA LOVE

NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DUNNIE – PEMPE

FRESH VDM – FIA

SPEROACH BEATZZ – ASSURANCE

MICON BEATZ – AH BLEM BLEM BY TIMAYA

LORRD SKY – NKENJIKEKE BY RUDEBOY

NORTHBOI – SOCO BY WIZKID FT TERRI,SPOTLESS,CEEZAMILLI

PHANTOM – YE BY BURNA BOY

MALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ KAYWISE

DJ BIG N

DJ SPINALL

DJ NEPTUNE

DJ CONSEQUENCE

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ LAMBO

DJ CUPPY

DJ NANA

DJ SWITCH

DJ MOONLAIT

ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL) OF THE YEAR

TELEVISION CONTINENTAL

SILVERBIRD TELEVISION

AFRICAN INDEPENDENT TELEVISION

CHANNELS TELEVISION

LAGOS TELEVISION

GALAXY TV

ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD (CABLE) OF THE YEAR

SOUNDCITY TV

NIGEZIE TV

HIP TV

MTV BASE

PLANET TV

AFRO MUSIC

MUSIC AFRICA

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

SOUNDCITY FM

URBAN FM

COOL FM

RHYTHM FM

THE BEAT FM

OAP OF THE YEAR

O – THE BEAT FM

DO2TUN – COOL FM

MOET ABEBE – SOUNDCITY FM

BIG TAK – URBAN FM

TOKE MAKINWA – RHYTHM

ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR

ASA ASIKA – DAVIDO

TAIYE ALIU – YEMI ALADE

UBI FRANKLIN – TEKNO

ALEX – OLAMIDE

OSAGIE – TIMAYA

EMEM EMA – MR. P

RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR

DMW

X3M MUSIC

BASELINE MUSIC

MAVIN RECORDS

STARBOY ENTERTAINMENT

YBNL

BLOG OF THE YEAR

BELLANAIJA

LINDA IKEJI

360NOBS

OLORISUPERGAL

STELLA DIMOKOKORKUS

ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM OF THE YEAR

360 NOBS

TOOXCLUSIVE

9JA FLAVA

JAGUDA

NOTJUSTOK

NAIJALOADED