Entertainment Roundup: Roseanne Barr reacts after she is knocked out from ‘The Conners’; Idris Elba in talks to feature in ‘Cats’ | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Roseanne Barr reacts ‘heavily’ to The Conners

Her reaction came Tuesday after a derivation of her cancelled Roseanne reboot premiered without the franchise’s former star.

In the premiere, the Conner family addressed Barr’s absence in the opening scene. As the family gathered in the kitchen mourning the loss of “Granny Rose” three weeks after her death, a concerned Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) asked to speak to Dan (John Goodman) alone outside. While the family initially thought she suffered a heart attack in her sleep, they find out Roseanne died of an opiate overdose.

“I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!!” she tweeted.

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018

In May, Barr wrote a racist, now-deleted post about Barack Obama‘s former adviser Valerie Jarrett. Barr tweeted, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

After that, ABC stopped the revival of Roseanne (the no. 1 scripted series of the season). “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” president of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Idris Elba might join ‘Cats‘ film adaptation with Taylor Swift

The “Cats” film is based on the popular Broadway musical created by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Elba might feature as Macavity the Mystery Cat. Macavity is known for breaking “every human law” and his ability to disappear from the scene of any crime.

Other stars who are likely to appear in the film are Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt begin child custody evaluations in divorce proceedings

The two have begun child custody evaluations as their court-appointed evaluator, Dr Stan Katz, listed his qualifications in court documents according to PEOPLE.

Katz filed the documents on October 12 to let the court know he was qualified in proceeding with his evaluations of the pair’s six children: Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, 10-year-olds Vivienne and Knox, Maddox, 16, and Pax, 14.

Cardi B says she might be ready to get pregnant again

She only had Kulture in July! But she only wanted to poll what fans will say.

She wrote on Twitter, “would ya bead at me if I get pregnant again?”

Would ya be mad at me if i get pregnant again ?😩😛 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 14, 2018

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino are engaged

The singer and actress confirmed this at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Monday, where she took to the stage as an honouree and thanked ‘my fiance Christian’ during her speech.

This is the first time the ‘A Star is Born’ actress has addressed, and confirmed, the engagement rumours, which began in November 2017.