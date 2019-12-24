Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens’ spotlights prevalent social issues

Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens, which returned to Lagos this December continues to spotlight prevalent social issues in the country, with the musical scheduled to run till 5 January, 2019 at the Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The critically-acclaimed stage play infuses the celebration of the unapologetic and prophetic messages enshrined in his music into the original storyline, capturing interests through the legend’s impact on music and socio-political consciousness. It has already been staged in Abuja, Cairo and Pretoria to wide acclaim.

The play is based on real-life experiences of Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, having been adapted from the various encounters narrated by Fela’s surviving wives, Laide and Lara.

“We hope the play will create awareness, spark conversations around the issues that we are facing in our society today and get Nigerians to act positively in fighting off corruption and injustice in the country,” said Bolanle Austen- Peters.

‘Fela’s Republic and the Kalakuta Queens’ is still showing every weekend, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.