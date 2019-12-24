5 Things that Should Matter Today: Judge withdraws from Omoyele Sowore’s suit

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja has withdrawn from a lawsuit filed by Omoyele Sowore for his release from custody of the Department of State Service.

The Federal High Court Judge who made a formal withdrawal from the case on Monday December 23, said it’s the right thing to do since Sahara Reporters, a news platform owned by Omoyele Sowore accused him of taking bribe to influence a court Judgement.

Justice Mohammed disclosed that though he was prevailed upon by the prosecution (EFCC) and defence teams to continue on the case of former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam after Sahara Reporters first shared its report in 2016, Justice Okon Abang took over the case after a similar report was published in June 2019

Nobody should pay N50 on charges on POS transactions – Central Bank of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has clarified the issue of payments of N50 charges by merchants who use Point of Sale (POS) machines for cashless transactions, insisting that nobody should pay extra on goods and services. The CBN explained that the N50 stamp duty is a fee regulated by an act that directs merchants to pay all necessary taxes as regulated by government agencies.

Orji Uzor Kalu to spend Christmas in prison

Convicted Former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, will be celebrating the yuletide in prison as his bail application was dismissed for lack in merit by a Federal high court sitting in Lagos today Monday December 23rd.

Recall that last week, Kalu filed an application for bail from Ikoyi prison where he is serving a 12 year jail term following his conviction for N7.2billion fraud on December 5th.

19,273 Nigerian teachers fail 2019 professional examination

The Registrar and Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, Professor Segun Ajiboye on Sunday, December 22nd revealed that 53,674 candidates passed the November diet of the Professional Qualification Examination, PQE, organised by the Council to certify teachers in Nigeria.

The breakdown of the results, according to the Registrar, showed that 72,947 wrote the examinations in various centers across the country out of which 19,273 failed.

Presidency finally reveals why former FIRS chairman Babatunde Fowler’s tenure wasn’t removed

The Presidency has finally revealed why the tenure of former Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, was not renewed.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Garba Shehu disclosed that Fowler tenure as FIRS Chairman was not renewed over his inability to generate enough revenue for the country.