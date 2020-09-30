‘Audio-Fela:’ Burna Boy and Sowore clash on Twitter over #RevolutionNow protest | #TheYNaijaCover

Nigerians had a lot to say following the public clash between Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, on social media. Both parties had exchanged heated words on Twitter over Burna Boy’s refusal to partake in the planned #RevolutionNow October 1 protest.

On Monday night, Sowore had tweeted at Burna Boy to join him in his planned protest against the poor governance in Nigeria, scheduled for October 1, Thursday. Sowore in his invitation tweet said Burna Boy is usually compared to the late Afro-beat musician and political activist, Fela Anikulapo Kuti but the singer has not led any revolution like Fela.

In essence, Sowore was calling Burna Boy an ‘audio-Fela.’

Burna Boy retorted that the activist was a Nigerian politician who could not be trusted. While some Nigerians took sides with the artist; stressing that Sowore was someone after his own personal ambition, there is still some truth to be found in Sowore’s accusations. 

Burna has repeatedly accused Nigerians of being spineless when it comes to demand for change in the country. He’s propped himself as our defender and our saviour -the African Giant willing to fight for us. But there’s been no time we’ve actually seen Burna do the work and take to the streets. 

While it is completely fine if he’s chosen to be an activist using his music and music alone, the condescending way he looks to Nigerians needs to stop. If he isn’t protesting, then he’s in no place to judge Nigerians that aren’t either. 

 

 

Tags: , ,

