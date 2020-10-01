The Federal Government says the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has agreed to resume visa issuance to Nigerians.

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, announced this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He said, “UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.”

Appeal Court nullifies recruitment of 10,000 constables by IGP

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has nullified the recruitment of 10,000 constables carried out by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in 2019.

In a unanimous judgement on Wednesday, a three-man panel of the appellate court led by Olabisi Ige, held that the IGP lacked the power to make the recruitment for the police force. The court held that the power to carry out the recruitment was exclusively that of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Wednesday’s judgment upturned the December 2, 2019 verdict of a federal high court in Abuja which upheld the powers of the IGP to carry out the said recruitment.

Lagos cancels Independence Day parade

The Lagos Government has cancelled the planned parade and other activities of the 60th Independence Anniversary due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a communique by the Information and Strategy Commissioner, Gbenga Omotoso, the governor congratulates Lagosians on

“this auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country.They should also observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones” he added.

Ogun State imposes curfew, bans Independence Day protest

The Ogun Government has on Wednesday, imposed a 10pm curfew and banned all public processions and protests in the state.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Kunle Somorin, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday night.

“There will be a curfew in Ogun State, effective tonight (Wednesday) from 10:00 pm to tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 6:00am.”

“Restriction of operations of commercial motorcycle riders, popularly called Okada, from all major roads in the state from 10:00pm tonight (Wednesday) all through to 6.00 am on Friday,” it read.

NCDC confirms 201 new COVID-19 cases

201 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-77

Rivers-37

Plateau-25

FCT-13

Kaduna-12

Ogun-12

Adamawa-8

Taraba-7

Imo-4

Kwara-2

Osun-2

Abia-1

Oyo-1 58,848 confirmed

50,358 discharged

1,112 deaths pic.twitter.com/9otuEoyYHR — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 30, 2020