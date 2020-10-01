Why worry if you can’t change it? | The Daily Vulnerable

by Anonymous Contributor

You might as well stop worrying because you’re probably worrying about the wrong things anyway. There are worse things that could happen that you probably haven’t even thought of.

That’s life — with lots of unknowns.

Do whatever you can to prevent bad things from happening. But stop worrying about potential catastrophes that are beyond your ability to prevent. To continue worrying about them would be a catastrophe in and of itself.

Do the best you can with the cards you’ve been dealt with, keep learning, and let things unfold as they will.

