Fela and Misogyny, Nigeria’s latest healthcare plan, What N50 can buy | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Fela was a full blown misogynist that respected his mother’s views. https://t.co/IvFkQbzir4 — 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙖𝙡𝙖 𝙅𝙣𝙧 (@kusssman) September 30, 2020

What is this tweet, please!

What just happened? 🤣🤣🤣 Watch till the end 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Hh28HZgwrX — YEMI_FirstSon (@Shoetanopeyemi) September 30, 2020

When they say not everyone deserves your help, this is what they mean.

What business can I start with 50 naira and I'll realise profit of 500k within 60days #50for60 pic.twitter.com/7VMKOjeF8s — Eyes of Eagle👀🦅 (@majormywah) September 30, 2020

May you find what you seek.

Are these 4 heads better than 1? What can you still buy with this note abeg? #50for60 pic.twitter.com/UpbLdV3IOA — MARTINS 11 🕯 (@FolaMyFlower) September 30, 2020

All we can think of is Gala.

Pick your side of the line.

Amen and Amen.

Girls will say “Female privilege doesn’t exit” then pay their bolt ride with pictures of their butt hole — KING COLO 🤴 (@KanuCollinsC) September 30, 2020

Lol

Lol how can one be this dumb https://t.co/1z4WIJskSr — 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘇𝘇𝘆 (@posshh_) September 30, 2020

Maybe he typed to fast, no?

If she replies you with "am good" archive her destiny https://t.co/mV3hVe0iGB — Your Social Prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) September 30, 2020

E get why…

We all have that silly friend that wears wristwatches that isn't working. — C H I N E M E ★ (@chinemekalu_) September 30, 2020

Lol