How difficult is it for celebs to raise kids in the era of scandals, shows and social media? | Lessons from Davido’s discussion with Ebuka

By Kola Muhammed

Despite their fame and presumed elevated status, celebrities are still humans. And like every other person, they have the right to make mistakes, be pressured, crush on people and feel the need to raise a family, among innumerable other things.

However, what usually separates a celebrity from a person who is not is the constant limelight that is shone on their lifestyle. A celebrity’s life is scrutinised day in day out, often without sympathy for their humanity, especially in this age where there are increasingly more people becoming public figures from their teen years.

Davido’s latest conversation with BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Blackbox chat shines light on a crucial aspect which concerns especially emerging stars and generation z celebrities – raising a family. However, this is not to say that it does not apply to non-celebrity young parents.

Given the prominence of social media and its attendant long-lasting memory occasioned by proliferation of blogging, screen grabbing and chat history, every act, post or utterance of celebrities is analysed, made to trend and stored away somewhere. Ultimately, years after, with the facility of Google search, everything is loaded up.

With three kids the oldest being 5, Davido revealed that he is bracing up for the eventuality that his children will look up his name, controversies, achievements and scandals.

“Eventually, Imade [Davido’s first child] is going to know how to use a computer, and to use internet and phones. Imagine all the scandals I’ve had and them seeing it. Even my dad tells me all the time, David, anytime you’re doing something, don’t think about yourself, think about your children.”

As Davido is bracing up for this reality, the truth is that it applies not only to him but also everyone in his shoes. Controversies and scandals are often seen as inevitable in the entertainment industry and fans regularly admit to being thrilled by such on social media. But how would it feel to have kids grow up to read and be prejudiced by the acts of their parents?

Celebrities with scandals would then find it difficult to teach their kids a way of life when their history on the internet suggests otherwise. Davido appears to say, “be mindful of your lifestyle because you have a responsibility to your unborn kids.”