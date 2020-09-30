YNaijaSportsRoundup: Anxiety in Liverpool over Alcantara’s COVID-19 status, Mcgregor challenges Manny Pacquiao

Here’s our daily news roundup for Sports:

The world of sports each day presents us with wildly interesting turn of events that we can’t possibly ignore, and today is no different. Here’s a list of the top five most interesting things that happened in the sports today.

Alcantara’s Corona Dilemma

Liverpool faces a troubling development as its recently signed midfielder from Bayern Munich, Thiago Alcantara tested positive for COVID-19. The 29-year old who made his debut for The Reds against Chelsea has been registered as one of the ten players who tested positive for the virus in the recent test batch around the Premier league.

The club has stated that they would follow due protocols, and have Alcantara self-isolate till he is cleared. Fortunately, they also mentioned that he is exhibiting mild symptoms and should be back on his feet in no time.

Mcgregor puts out a challenge to Manny

The historic match between mixed martial artist Conor Mcgregor and the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, Floyd Mayweather is still reeling in the minds of combat sports fans. It is certainly not because of the credibility of the fight itself, but because of its precedence. We’ve only seen a handful of matches with similar hype, and not many boxers in the sports can brag about making as much money as Conor and Floyd made in one night, than they have in a whole year.

Seems Conor wishes to replicate the success of that match by challenging an equally decorated boxer, Manny Pacquiao. Conor recently put out a tweet where he explained that boxing is in his future. He followed this up with challenging Pacquiao to a fight.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

It is rumored that the message has gotten across, as reports states that both of the athletes management have began fight talks.

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open

23-time grand slam winner, Serena Williams was scheduled to play her second round match against Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday, but disclosed to the media today that she needs to withdraw from the competition owing to an Achilles injury.

“I have been struggling to walk, so that’s a telltale sign that I should try to recover.

“Achilles is an injury you don’t want to play with – I think it was one of the worst, don’t want to get to that point, I want it to get better,” she said.

Originally looking to win her fourth Grand Slam tournament, sports analysts have deduced that this would be a near impossible feat for the 39-year-0ld. Not only is injury factored in, but occupational hazards and stiffer competitions would make it hard for anyone in their late 30s to win such a grueling tournament, even if the said person is the great Serena Williams.

LA clippers Coach falls out with the team

In the world of sports, nothing breeds unease as much as expectation. Once a certain level of play is expected from a team or a player, it usually is devastating for said person or organisation to fail. The scrutiny that comes afterwards is most times overwhelming.

Such is the case for the LA Clippers, who put together a team roster, filled with highly talented and highly paid athletes. They were projected to win the NBA title but fell terribly short of expectation.

Of course with this level of disappointment comes some blame, and blames usually supersedes consequences. Doc Rivers a highly accomplished coach who has been the Head coach of the team for seven years is the first to feel the heat. He was relieved of his duty, as the Clippers look to reinvent the team.

Hazard out for the next month

Eden Hazard’s season has been put on hold following the news that he recently sustained another injury. The Real Madrid winger was diagnosed with a muscle tear on Tuesday, and doctors say he would be out for at least, the rest of the month.

This isn’t the first of Hazard’s woes since exiting the English league. His debut season in Spain which he described as the worst season of his life, was abysmal to say the least. He suffered an injury in November last year and suffered another, this March. Even after his return following the COVID-19 break, he only managed to record a single goal for the remainder of the previous season.

He was left out of the two first matches since the new season began, tagged by his coach Zinedine Zidane as unfit and now, he has to deal with a muscle tear.