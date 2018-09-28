Entertainment Roundup: Kanye West makes another controversial slavery comment | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.
Joke Silva says we should not “be deceived by what goes on on social media”
In an interview with Genevieve Magazine, which she posted on Instagram she said, “Don’t be deceived by what goes on on social media. Obviously, there is something else such actors are doing, perhaps other businesses to shore up their income. The reality is that on the earning capacity of an actor in Nigeria, you cannot have that sort of lifestyle in this economy. Yes, part of our industry is to have glamour but also the other part is to have reality.”
View this post on Instagram
“Don’t be deceived by what goes on on social media. Obviously there is something else such actors are doing, perhaps other businesses to shore up their income. The reality is that on the earning capacity of an actor in Nigeria, you cannot have that sort of lifestyle in this economy. Yes part of our industry is to have glamour but also the other part is to have reality”. ~ Part interview from the latest issue of @genevievemagazine #GenevieveMagazine #GMagSeptemberIssue #GMagAgeIssue #GMagNewEdition #nollywood #lifestyle #fashion #style #travel #Truth #Real #Reality #RealTalk #Producer #Actor #BlackActor #Nollywood #MagazineCover #MagazineFeature #Interview #Nigeria #Africa
View this post on Instagram
Via @genevievemagazine “DIGITAL COPY AVAILABLE NOW! DOWNLOAD VIA LINK IN BIO. In our interview, and amid her signature guttural laughter and deep reflections, @ajokesilva speaks very candidly about her almost four-decades-long acting career. In this interview, Joke opens up on rejection, body shaming, ageing and what she wished she knew as young actor. When asked about body shaming on the grounds of size, colour or height, she said : Of course I have lost a lot of roles, not because of my colour or body but because of my face. People find it a strange face to work with. It is not your conventional fine face and in the early years I didn’t know how to handle the face and as a result of that people found it easier to use me as a character actor. I was bothered because I was being cast for “Mama” roles. At that age I was meant to be
diverse in my role but I was already boxed in. CLICK LINK IN BIO TO DOWNLOAD DIGITAL COPY NOW! #GenevieveMagazine #GBeauty #GMagSeptemberIssue #GMagAgeIssue #GMagNewEdition #nollywood #lifestyle #fashion #style #travel
International Emmy Award nominations unveiled
The International Emmys announced a globe-spanning set of nominees on Thursday for this year’s awards.
Endemol Shine, HBO, Fox and Sony all scored noms, while Amazon and Netflix landed just one apiece.
In the best actor category, Julio Andrade is nominated for Fox Networks Latin American drama “One Against All,” Billy Campbell for Canadian-produced “Cardinal,” Lars Mikkelsen for Scandi series “Ride Upon the Storm,” and Tolga Saritas for Turkish series “Soz.” The best actress noms include Thuso Mbedu for South African series “Is’thunzi” and Emily Watson in U.K.-produced “Apple Tree Yard.”
Nominees come from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.
See full list here.
Kanye makes controversial statement about slavery – again
According to Fader, he said that he would have “run, fought, or got killed” if he were a slave. He incorrectly stated that there were only 800 slaves in the 1800s.
Leave a reply