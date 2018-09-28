Entertainment Roundup: Kanye West makes another controversial slavery comment | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Joke Silva says we should not “be deceived by what goes on on social media”

In an interview with Genevieve Magazine, which she posted on Instagram she said, “Don’t be deceived by what goes on on social media. Obviously, there is something else such actors are doing, perhaps other businesses to shore up their income. The reality is that on the earning capacity of an actor in Nigeria, you cannot have that sort of lifestyle in this economy. Yes, part of our industry is to have glamour but also the other part is to have reality.”

International Emmy Award nominations unveiled

The International Emmys announced a globe-spanning set of nominees on Thursday for this year’s awards.

Endemol Shine, HBO, Fox and Sony all scored noms, while Amazon and Netflix landed just one apiece.

In the best actor category, Julio Andrade is nominated for Fox Networks Latin American drama “One Against All,” Billy Campbell for Canadian-produced “Cardinal,” Lars Mikkelsen for Scandi series “Ride Upon the Storm,” and Tolga Saritas for Turkish series “Soz.” The best actress noms include Thuso Mbedu for South African series “Is’thunzi” and Emily Watson in U.K.-produced “Apple Tree Yard.”

Nominees come from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

See full list here.

Kanye makes controversial statement about slavery – again

According to Fader, he said that he would have “run, fought, or got killed” if he were a slave. He incorrectly stated that there were only 800 slaves in the 1800s.