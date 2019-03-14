We have got behind-the-scenes footage of Charles Uwagbai’s new movie ‘Rubicon’

Charles Uwagbai has just finished filming his new movie Rubicon, produced by Jude Legamah and it enlists a couple of familiar names for its cast – Fathia Balogun, Lota Chukwu, Kunle Remi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Stephen Damian, Jigan Babaoba, and Chioma Nwosu. We don’t now what the Rubicon is about, but we’ve got behind-the-scenes footage that show Kunle Remi holding some men at gunpoint, including Stephen Damian. Damian is easy to spot. He’s got a full beard, and you might remember him as one of the groom’s men in The Wedding Party (2016).
The Rubicon Starting @thelotachukwu @kunleremiofficial @faithiawilliams @stephendamian @bolajiogunmola @chiomsnwosu @jiganbabaoja and so much More. Director @charlesuwagbai DOP 1 @original_emekamadu DOP 2 @jude_workz Sound @amolaniyi AD @chokoxweet PM @chokoxweet Writter @francisucheogbonna Gaffer @femi_swayy Contiunity @lukeobayi Producer @jude_workz
Uwagbai’s last movie, the romantic comedy The Washerman (2018), was pretty much cliched and forgettable. Esohe (2017) is perhaps one of the director’s best works till date, an AMAA-nominated epic movie starring Kyle Colton, Oghenekaro Itene and Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis. Rubicon, in itself, is an interesting title for a film and I reckon the movie should be released this year. Also, I’m looking forward to a trailer.
