We have got behind-the-scenes footage of Charles Uwagbai’s new movie ‘Rubicon’

Charles Uwagbai has just finished filming his new movie Rubicon, produced by Jude Legamah and it enlists a couple of familiar names for its cast – Fathia Balogun, Lota Chukwu, Kunle Remi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Stephen Damian, Jigan Babaoba, and Chioma Nwosu. We don’t now what the Rubicon is about, but we’ve got behind-the-scenes footage that show Kunle Remi holding some men at gunpoint, including Stephen Damian. Damian is easy to spot. He’s got a full beard, and you might remember him as one of the groom’s men in The Wedding Party (2016).

Uwagbai’s last movie, the romantic comedy The Washerman (2018), was pretty much cliched and forgettable. Esohe (2017) is perhaps one of the director’s best works till date, an AMAA-nominated epic movie starring Kyle Colton, Oghenekaro Itene and Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis. Rubicon, in itself, is an interesting title for a film and I reckon the movie should be released this year. Also, I’m looking forward to a trailer.

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 13, 2019

Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ screens at the Bonhams African Art gallery in London

Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut Lionheart has been a success story out of Nollywood, beaming a light towards Nigeria and the ...

Bernard Dayo March 11, 2019

Here are the 9 movies screening at the 2019 NollywoodWeek Paris Film Festival

Undoubtedly, Nollywood movies have gained such global appeal and sustained a fascination that they are always in demand. From international ...

Bernard Dayo March 11, 2019

Upcoming zombie comedy ”Little Monsters” proves that we are living in the year of Lupita Nyong’o

We are living in the year of Lupita Nyong’o, take it or leave it. Nyong’o’s return to the screens since ...

Wilfred Okiche March 10, 2019

Film Review: Void is a surprising psychological drama

In Void, the new psychological drama produced by actor Frederick Leonard and directed by Eneaji Chris, troubling signs arrive early ...

Bernard Dayo March 8, 2019

Lupita Nyong’o is now the fifth black woman to be on the cover of horror magazine Fangoria

Lupita Nyongo’s career has accelerated since starring in Marvel’s Black Panther. In short, she’s everywhere, from getting linked to other ...

Bernard Dayo March 7, 2019

Idris Elba is replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in ‘Suicide Squad 2’

Despite the failures and dissatisfaction with the first Suicide Squad, the movie still did well at the box office. A bland ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail