We have got behind-the-scenes footage of Charles Uwagbai’s new movie ‘Rubicon’

Charles Uwagbai has just finished filming his new movie Rubicon, produced by Jude Legamah and it enlists a couple of familiar names for its cast – Fathia Balogun, Lota Chukwu, Kunle Remi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Stephen Damian, Jigan Babaoba, and Chioma Nwosu. We don’t now what the Rubicon is about, but we’ve got behind-the-scenes footage that show Kunle Remi holding some men at gunpoint, including Stephen Damian. Damian is easy to spot. He’s got a full beard, and you might remember him as one of the groom’s men in The Wedding Party (2016).

Uwagbai’s last movie, the romantic comedy The Washerman (2018), was pretty much cliched and forgettable. Esohe (2017) is perhaps one of the director’s best works till date, an AMAA-nominated epic movie starring Kyle Colton, Oghenekaro Itene and Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis. Rubicon, in itself, is an interesting title for a film and I reckon the movie should be released this year. Also, I’m looking forward to a trailer.