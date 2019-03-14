WOHD 2019: Pepsodent advocates for increased awareness on oral hygiene

Oral care brand and advocate, Pepsodent has called for increased awareness on oral hygiene to combat poor oral health in Nigeria.

While making the call at a press briefing to commemorate this year’s World Oral Health Day, the Category Manager, Oral Care, Unilever Nigeria, Salu Toluwaleke, said that poor oral health not only damages teeth especially children’s teeth, it can also lower their self-esteem and harm their performance at school. “According to a global study commissioned by Unilever Oral Care. The report, published ahead of World Oral Health Day on March 20, shows that the quality of a child’s oral care can have an impact beyond obvious medical problems like bad breath and dental pain; it can also limit their potential and negatively impact their self-esteem.”  She said.

Joining the call to raise awareness for oral hygiene in Nigeria, the President, Nigerian Dental Association (NDA), Dr. Evelyn Eshikena said that the time has come, for all stakeholders in the private and public sectors to address the challenge of poor oral health among Nigerians through partnership.

Dr. Eshikena, said, “through the FDI and Unilever Oral Care partnership to raise awareness of oral health globally on Brush Day and Night, a public health program, millions of children and adults have been impacted on tooth brushing behaviour. I use this medium to commend Unilever Nigeria PLC for their commitment and continuous support as Nigeria participates in the Brush Day and Night initiative to achieve the actualization of improved oral health for all Nigerians.”

Also speaking at the press briefing, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, Unilever Ghana and Nigeria, Soromidayo George, said, “The Pepsodent Brush Day and Night initiative is part of Unilever’s sustainability commitment to ensure good health and wellbeing for children. Through this initiative we have reached 5million children, and we hope to reach 10million children by 2020.”

Pepsodent, NDA, The Federal Ministry and State ministries of health alongside dental health practitioners will engage 2,000 school children on March 20 as part of efforts to promote oral hygiene, by brushing Day and Night.

World Oral Health Day commemorated on March 20 every year, is an international day set aside to promote good oral health for everyone and empower individuals to maintain a healthy oral hygiene for all ages.

