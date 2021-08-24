Officers Gunned Down, Major Kidnapped As Bandits Break Into NDA, Zuma seeks public donations for his legal fight | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Officers Gunned Down, Major Kidnapped As Bandits Break Into NDA

Bandits have invaded the Afaka barracks of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, killing two senior officers.

The bandits were also said to have also kidnapped a senior officer. – DailyTrust reports.

Algeria severs diplomatic ties with Morocco, citing ‘hostile actions’

Algeria is cutting diplomatic relations with Morocco, Foreign Minister Ramdane Lamamra said on Tuesday at a news conference, accusing its neighbour of “hostile actions”. – France24 reports.

Tunisian president extends suspension of parliament indefinitely

Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended his suspension of parliament “until further notice”, a month after sacking his prime minister and granting himself greater powers in a shock intervention that opponents decried as a coup. – RFI reports.

Zuma seeks public donations for his legal fight

Former South African President Jacob Zuma is asking the public to donate funds to support his legal battles – he is facing trial for corruption linked to a $5bn (£3bn) arms deal. – BBC reports.

Uganda struggles to vaccinate against Covid amid fears of a new wave

At a COVID-19 vaccination site on the outskirts of the Ugandan capital, Kampala, people wait for hours for scarce AstraZeneca jabs. – AfricaNews reports.