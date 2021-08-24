Officers Gunned Down, Major Kidnapped As Bandits Break Into NDA, Zuma seeks public donations for his legal fight | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Officers Gunned Down, Major Kidnapped As Bandits Break Into NDA

Bandits have invaded the Afaka barracks of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, killing two senior officers.

The bandits were also said to have also kidnapped a senior officer. – DailyTrust reports.

Algeria severs diplomatic ties with Morocco, citing ‘hostile actions’

Algeria is cutting diplomatic relations with Morocco, Foreign Minister Ramdane Lamamra said on Tuesday at a news conference, accusing its neighbour of “hostile actions”. – France24 reports.

Tunisian president extends suspension of parliament indefinitely

Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended his suspension of parliament “until further notice”, a month after sacking his prime minister and granting himself greater powers in a shock intervention that opponents decried as a coup. – RFI reports.

Zuma seeks public donations for his legal fight

Former South African President Jacob Zuma is asking the public to donate funds to support his legal battles – he is facing trial for corruption linked to a $5bn (£3bn) arms deal. – BBC reports.

Uganda struggles to vaccinate against Covid amid fears of a new wave

At a COVID-19 vaccination site on the outskirts of the Ugandan capital, Kampala, people wait for hours for scarce AstraZeneca jabs. – AfricaNews reports.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu August 23, 2021

UN urges end to exploitation on Day for the Remembrance of Slave Trade, Ethiopia starts building local rival to Facebook | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Ethiopia starts building local rival to Facebook Ethiopia ...

Ado Aminu August 20, 2021

South Africans form long queues as COVID-19 jabs opened to all adults, Insecurity: Sen. Gobir urges FG to remobilise retired military personnel | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: US accuses Abiy’s government of ...

Ado Aminu August 19, 2021

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,149 new cases, Algeria blames groups it links to Morocco, Israel for wildfires | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Guinea monitoring 172 contact cases of Marburg virus ...

Ado Aminu August 18, 2021

Masari to Katsina residents: Arm yourselves against bandits; Niger declares national mourning after killing of 37 people | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Arm yourselves against bandits, Masari tells Katsina residents ...

Ado Aminu August 17, 2021

Taliban takeover: Uganda to take in 2,000 Afghan refugees, Female soldiers on the frontline in northern Mozambique | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Taliban takeover: Uganda to take in 2,000 Afghan ...

Ado Aminu August 13, 2021

Freed Commissioner says his kidnap was a set-up that left gunmen in tears, UN Human Rights Council opposes Ghana’s anti-gay bill | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Freed Niger State Commissioner says his kidnap was ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail