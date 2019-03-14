The Big 5: Six feared dead, many injured in Onitsha ghastly accident; Police arrests 18 suspects over alleged electoral offenses in Oyo | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that you should be monitoring today:

Scores feared dead, many injured in Onitsha ghastly accident

Several persons were crushed to death while scores were severely injured in a ghastly accident in Onitsha, commercial city of Anambra. The accident, which happened around Toronto hospital along Upper Iweka and MCC axis of the Onitsha-Awka expressway, involved a trailer laden with kerosene.

According to the Nation, the trailer was heading towards Upper Iweka from Awka axis when the driver lost control as a result of brake failure. Eye witness account had it that the driver in a bid to control the vehicle veered off the speed lane to the service lane where traders displayed their wares by the side of the road.

JAMB postpones mock exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation has fixed Monday, April 1, 2019, for its 2019 mock examination earlier scheduled for Saturday, March 23 2019.

Although the organisation attributed the decision to certain circumstances beyond its control, Punch reports that JAMB took the step because of the supplementary elections which had been scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Adamawa and Sokoto states.

Police arrests 18 suspects over alleged electoral offenses in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command said no fewer than 18 suspects had been arrested across the state for various offences during Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan. Fadeyi said the offences committed by the suspects ranged from attempt to snatch ballot boxes and ballot papers to violence.

You can’t seize my certificate, Okorocha dares INEC

Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has no right to withhold his certificate of return.

Speaking on Wednesday when some of his supporters marched to the government house to protest the conduct of the just-concluded elections, Okorocha said anyone who decides to go against him would lose.

U.S. grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued an emergency order to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people.

“We are going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights of the 737 MAX 8 and the 737 MAX 9 and planes associated with that line,” Trump told newsmen at the White House.

According to him, the FAA is prepared to make an announcement very shortly regarding the new information and physical evidence received from the site, and from other locations and through a couple of other complaints.